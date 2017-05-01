Gabriel Jesus admits he is still getting back up to speed despite heading Manchester City to what could prove to be a crucial point in the race for the top four.

The Brazilian, starting his first game in 10 weeks after being sidelined with a broken foot, grabbed the equaliser as City came from behind twice to earn a share of the points at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

With three consecutive home games to come, City are now in pole position to secure qualification for next season's Champions League and Jesus believes he can only benefit from having played the full 90 minutes at the Riverside.

"After being out for three months, I am tired. In my case I am still not 100 per cent fit, so I missed so many chances and I am sad for that," he told the club's official website.

"I am learning that every game in the Premier League is really difficult and we know how difficult it is going to be until the end of the season.

"We controlled the game and missed so many chances, but at least we got a point and that is what matters."

City are expected to discover this week whether Aguero will face another spell on the sidelines after he limped out of the game in the final minute with an apparent groin problem.

Early indications from City boss Pep Guardiola were that Aguero's latest setback is not a serious one, but the club will take no chances ahead of their last four remaining games.

PA