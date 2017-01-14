Hull City earned three vital points in their fight against relegation with a deserved victory over Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium.

A double strike by Abel Hernandez – his third and fourth goals of the season – and an own goal by the unfortunate Tyrone Mings were more than enough to overturn an early Junior Stanislas penalty.

In charge of his first Premier League match since taking charge at the KCOM Stadium Marco Silva quickly found out about how tough life would be in the world’s most watched league as he saw his team fall behind.

With Harry Maguire, a centre half by trade, playing at right back there was always the danger of Bournemouth’s pacey attack causing problems. And it didn’t take long as Ryan Fraser was upended by Maguire in the second minute with Stanislas blasting home the resulting penalty kick.

Fraser did look to have the beating of Maguire but as the game wore on the full back grew in stature and put in an accomplished performance.

Silva’s day began to improve midway through the first half as his team took control. Much of it stemmed from their talisman this season, Robert Snodgrass.

The Scotland international has reportedly been the subject of two bids in the January transfer window from West Ham – both rejected by the Tigers – and he showed his quality from not only set pieces but also his willingness to work the ball into clever areas.

However, when Hull’s equaliser did arrive it didn’t involve Snodgrass. Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic found Maguire with a volleyed clearance, Maguire fed the ball to Huddlestone who clipped a wonderful ‘blind’ pass into the stride of left back Andrew Robertson who picked out Hernandez with his cross, which the Uruguayan headed home after outjumping Mings.

Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth in front with an early penalty (Getty)

Hull ended the first half as the better side with the leisurely excellent Huddlestone displaying his full range of passing and Robertson proving a threat down the left flank.

The home team picked up where they’d left off after the break with Robertson flashing a cross just out of the reach of Hernandez.

It didn’t take long for Hernandez to put Hull in front as he cut in from the right wing, unbalanced Mings with a shimmy and curled the ball home firmly inside Artur Boruc’s far post.

Artur Boruc collects a cross during the first half (Getty)

With Nathan Ake recalled to Chelsea after a loan spell on the south coast Mings had slotted in alongside Steve Cook at centre half but he had a miserable afternoon which was completed when Huddlestone’s volley hit him in the midriff and past Boruc for Hull’s third just after the hour.

For Bournemouth, Jack Wilshere who is benefiting from regular game time under Eddie Howe while on loan from Arsenal provided a sporadic driving presence from the midfield. Giving Wilshere the freedom to roam are the underrated duo of Harry Arter and Andrew Surman.

Abel Hernandez celebrates after scoring his second goal against Bournemouth (Getty)

While Arter and Surman’s primary duty is to act as a screen in front of the back four they occasionally burst forward and Arter was just inches wide after 15 minutes with a left foot shot that had Jakupovic beaten.

If that had gone in, or one five minutes later when Benik Afobe was foiled by Jakupovic, then maybe Silva’s team would have faced too big a task to overcome.

But where there’s life there’s hope and three points, at home, is the perfect start for the charismatic new manager.

Hull players celebrate after Tom Huddlestone's effort was deflected into the Bournemouth goal by Tyrone Mings (Getty)

Teams

Hull City: Jakupovic - Maguire, Davies, Dawson, Robertson - Huddlestone, Mason (Livermore 86), Diomande, Clucas – Snodgrass (Evandro 76), Hernandez (Niasse 83).

Bournemouth: Boruc - Smith, Cook, Mings, Daniels - Surman, Arter – Stanislas (Pugh 69), Wilshere, Fraser (King 55), Afobe (Wilson 55).

Referee: M Atkinson.