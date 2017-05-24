Hull City defender Alex Bruce was informed that he was being released from the club at the end of the season via Twitter, before replying to the Tigers’ official account.

Bruce, son for former Hull manager Steve Bruce, joined the Tigers in 2012 and has played 85 games for them, helping them to promotion to the Premier League last season.

The 32-year-old’s current contract at the KCOM was due to expire at the end of June and the club confirmed he would not be staying at Hull beyond that on Wednesday afternoon.

Thanks for letting me know!! All the best 👍🏼 https://t.co/1NhM6aUvls — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) May 24, 2017

In a tweet, the now Championship side said: “Alex Bruce heads a list of players who will leave Hull City once their contracts expire at the end of June.”However, it appeared to be the first Bruce had heard of the news as he first retweeted the club’s message saying “thanks for the memories” before responding to the news he would be let go.

“Thanks for letting me know!! All the best,” Bruce wrote.

It is unconfirmed whether the tweet was the first Bruce had heard of the news but given his reaction it appears so.