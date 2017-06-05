Hull City are set to hire Leonid Slutsky to lead their promotion charge next season.

The Tigers have turned to the former CSKA Moscow and Russia coach after Marco Silva left the club to take over at Watford last month, following Hull's relegation to the second tier.

Slutsky has been in England for months, looking to take his first job on British shores.

And he has relied on assistance from the man he calls "the best agent in the world” – Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

“Mr Abramovich is my friend and he is helping me achieve my dream. It's a challenge for him also,” Slutsky said last month.

“He is like my agent, the best agent in the world.

“His new project in Russian football is helping me with my career in England. He's giving me lots of advice about tactics and behaviour and communication with chairmen and owners.”