Hull City have confirmed Marco Silva as their new manager until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old replaces Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Tuesday night following a torrid run of results which left the Tigers rock bottom of the Premier League.

Silva, who has no experience in English football, will take charge of Hull for the first time in Saturday's FA Cup third round tie with Swansea City, before the man dubbed 'the new Mourinho' takes on Jose Mourinho himself in the League Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

He will have the option on an extra year at the end of the season, with the contract initially lasting six months with a break clause after that.

In a statement Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: “Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

“He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the Club’s Premier League status. Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success.

“We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window.”

Silva was most recently in charge of Greek side Olympiacos, where he beat Arsenal in the Champions League last season and has also won the Portuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon in 2015.

He also becomes Hull's third permanent manager since their promotion to the Premier League last May and took his first training session as manager on Thursday lunchtime, along with his new backroom staff.