Olivier Giroud has been omitted from the Arsenal squad for the trip to Hull after being sent off during the Champions League group stage draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman appeared to suffer a knock at the Parc des Princes before his late dismissal with Arsene Wenger informing the travelling press pack that he may miss out on the trip to East Yorkshire this weekend.

Alexis Sanchez takes his place in attack ahead of a three-pronged midfield of Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi. Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla sit in front of the defence.

Wenger continues with new £35m signing Shkodran Mustafi at centre-back, alongside Laurent Koscielny, after the Germany international made his debut against Southampton last weekend.

As expected, Petr Cech remains in goal for the Gunners with Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal on either side of the defensive foursome.

Hull City boss Mike Phelan, meanwhile, continues with deadly attacking trio Abel Hernandez, Robert Snodgrass and Adama Diomande in his starting line-up while David Melyer, Tom Huddlestone and Sam Clucas provide some steel in midfield.

The teams:

Hull City: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Livermore, Davies, Robertson, Meyler, Huddlestone, Clucas, Diomande, Hernandez, Snodgrass.

Subs: Marshall, Maguire, Maloney, Mbokani, Keane, Henriksen, Mason.

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Cazorla; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez.

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Holding, Xhaka, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas.