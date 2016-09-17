Alexis Sanchez could afford to miss a penalty yet still maintain his impressive scoring record against Hull as Arsenal's Premier League rebuilding job gathers pace. After taking a point from their first two matches, this was their third consecutive victory, a feat they last achieved nine months ago.

A goal in each half means Sanchez now has six in his last five appearances against a side whose spirited, critic-confounding start to the campaign is a fading memory, as the uncertainty off the pitch given caretaker manager Mike Phelan's understandable reticence to accept the job on a full-time basis given on-going takeover talks continues to have a destabilising effect.

Arsenal's problems from the penalty spot continued as Sanchez missed the second of the four they've been awarded this season after Hull defender Jake Livermore was ordered off shortly before half-time for handball. Theo Walcott's deftly chipped finish 10 minutes into the second half as the forward sprinted onto a perfectly weighted backheel from Alex Iwobi ensured there was to be no stirring comeback from a Hull side whose fortunes are unlikely to take a turn for the better anytime soon, given that Liverpool and Chelsea are their next two Premier League opponents.

Hull vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Hull vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 5 out of 10 Did well to save Alexis Sanchez’s penalty in the first half and was kept reasonably busy, but did a dutiful job in tough circumstances.

2/22 Ahmed Elmohamady – 6 out of 10 Strived to gallop forwards wherever possible but, like many of his team-mates, his threat was nullified once Hull had gone down to 10 men.

3/22 Jake Livermore – 5 out of 10 Sent off for handball, admittedly harshly, after an indifferent start to the match.

4/22 Curtis Davies – 7 out of 10 Another strong display from the former Birmingham City defender but he was, nonetheless, part of a back-four which conceded four goals to their more illustrious guests.

5/22 Andy Robertson – 6 out of 10 Delivered a display full of the exuberance and determination we have come to expect but struggled to make his mark.

6/22 Tom Huddlestone – 6 out of 10 Appeared to be swamped in midfield in the second period as Arsenal pushed hard on the accelerator.

7/22 Sam Clucas – 7 out of 10 Another impressive and industrious outing from the bargain buy midfielder. Rightly named as the hosts’ man of the match by the game sponsors.

8/22 David Meyler – 6 out of 10 Battled hard in the middle of the action but was left badly exposed once his side had their numbers cut by Jake Livermore’s dismissal.

9/22 Robert Snodgrass – 7 out of 10 Yet again the main outlet for Hull and scored a brilliant penalty to give them a fighting chance in the dying moments.

10/22 Abel Hernandez – 6 out of 10 Posed a genuine threat to Petr Cech’s goal, especially in the opening exchanges, but wilted as the match progressed.

11/22 Adama Diomande – 6 out of 10 Sacrificed just before the interval to accommodate Mike Phelan’s plans for life in the wake of Jake Livermore’s red card.

12/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Precious little to do for the former Chelsea goalkeeper but, whether unlucky or not, he did give away a penalty which may have let Hull back in.

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 7 out of 10 Always a threat on the counter, the young Spaniard is becoming more accomplished defensively too.

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Looked more composed than his debut against Southampton last weekend and appears to be forming a strong partnership with Laurent Koscielny.

15/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 out of 10 A dominant presence at the back yet again, stifling any Hull attempts to break the door down.

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 7 out of 10 Showed a willingness to get forwards to support his team-mates in attack but, importantly, made the runs back whenever possession was squandered.

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 7 out of 10 An authoritative figure in the middle of the park for the north Londoners, all the more important when Hull went down to 10 men.

18/22 Santi Cazorla – 7 out of 10 Got stuck in after Jake Livermore’s sending off to help Arsenal take advantage of the man advantage in midfield, cutting up play and offloading quickly.

19/22 Mesut Ozil – 7 out of 10 Ghosted in and out of play but was so effective when he was in the thick of things for Arsene Wenger’s side.

20/22 Theo Walcott – 7 out 10 Scored a majestic goal, following a deft flick from Alex Iwobi, to put the Gunners in control after a menacing first-half display in East Yorkshire.

21/22 Alex Iwobi – 8 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s best outlet going forward, doing all the work for the opener and setting up Theo Walcott wonderfully after the restart.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10 Fortunate to be accredited with the opener after excellent work by Alex Iwobi before then suffering misfortune when his penalty was saved by Eldin Jakupovic. No luck required for his second, an emphatic strike at the end.

To their credit, the hosts made light of their numerical disadvantage, and pulled a goal back with 11 remaining, Robert Snodgrass finding the top corner from the penalty spot, after Arsenal keeper Petr Cech had been penalised for bringing down Dieumerci Mbokani, moments after the forward's debut introduction as a substitute.

Sanchez made sure of the points four minutes later, powering home his side's third after Walcott took the South American's pass in his stride, only to see his shot blocked by Eldin Jakupovic, the rebound falling invitingly for Arsenal's man of the match to settle the contest.

Granit Xhaka, a second-half substitute, provided Arsene Wenger with a timely reminder of his talents with an injury-time fourth, the summer arrival form Borussia Monchengladbach finding the top corner in impressive style from 30 yards after accepting a pass from Mohamed Elneny.

Jake Livermore was sent off for handball in the penalty area (Getty Images)

Such was their dominance, Arsenal should have been out of sight by the interval, the only downside to their 45 minute game of keep ball being an inability to underline their superiority with more than a 17th minute strike by Sanchez.

Hull played a part in their own downfall, Jakupovic managing only to apply a weak parry to a driven cross from Walcott into the path of Alex Iwobi, whose shot from 12 yards found the net via a minimal though significant touch from Sanchez, who was lurking six yards out.

Sanchez had already fired over from close range after Walcott's inviting cut-back found the midfielder with time and space inside the Hull box, and it took a fine recovering tackle from full-back Andrew Robertson to prevent the South American scoring from close range after he pounced on an initial error from the Scot.

Jakupovic produced a stunning save low to his right to block Hector Bellerin's powerfully struck shot, with Mesut Ozil blazing the rebound over. The fortunes of Jakupovic continued on an upward curve in the wake of Livermore earning straight red card for blocking a goal-bound Francis Cocquelin shot with the top of his arm. The discord from those in amber and black on the pitch and the stands clearly failed to appreciate it was a case of arm to ball, a fact underlined by the lack of protest from the stand-in centre-back himself.

Hull had looked stretched even given the numerical parity of the previous 40 minutes, so given that they were a man down, a second goal at that stage would have proved decisive to the outcome. However, with regular penalty taker Cazorla - who has scored his last seven form the spot - looking on, Sanchez saw his effort saved by Jakupovic low to his right, Hull smuggling the loose ball to safety.

Granit Xhaka scored a goal of the season contender (Getty Images)

The celebrations from the stands was notably muted, perhaps an acknowledgement of the severity of the task facing Phelan's side for the remaining 50 minutes against opponents who were already passing them to death.

The hosts, who became the first club since Aston Villa eight years ago to name an unchanged line up in their first five Premier League games, rarely looked likely to end their 101 year wait for a home victory against the London club. They created only one moment of danger in the first-half, Snodgrass shooting tamely at the recalled Cech from 15 yards at the culmination of a neat four-man move.

Walcott's first goal since the opening weekend defeat by Liverpool ensured Sanchez wasn't left to ponder on his profligacy for too long,

and although Abel Hernandez sent an acrobatic kick against the bar, Hull posed only a sporadic threat until the late penalty from Snodgrass as the visitors made a 26 consecutive games without defeat against newly promoted sides, a run stretching for more than four years.

Hull (4-1-4-1): Jakupovic; Elmohamady, Livermore, Davies Robertson; Clucas; Snodgrass, Huddlestone (Mason 58), Meyler, Diomande (Maguire 42); Hernandez (Mbokani 77). Susbtitutes: Marshall, Maloney, Keane, Henriksen.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Cazorla (Xhara 68); Walcott (Perez 87), Ozil, Iwobi (Elneny 77) ; Sanchez. Substitutes: Ospina, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Holding.

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)