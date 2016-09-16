Arsene Wenger arrived four hours late for his pre-match press conference on Friday after the Arsenal manager was caught in traffic caused by the atrocious weather conditions overnight in the south east, though he arrived with good news to confirm that Theo Walcott is available once again for this weekend’s trip to Hull.

With the M25 grinding to a halt on Friday morning – Wenger joked that “the M25 will be fined” rather than the players – Wenger missed his usual 9am slot and instead took training before facing the media.

The Arsenal manager will be able to call on Walcott once again this weekend after the forward missed the mid-week trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but he also confirmed that the match on Saturday comes too soon for Aaron Ramsey and Gabriel Paulista – the latter of which could play in Tuesday’s EFL Cup match at Nottingham Forest.

"Walcott could be back in the squad. He will be assessed,” Wenger said. “Ramsey is still out. Gabriel is back in training, he might play Tuesday."

One decision Wenger took on Tuesday in Paris was to leave £35m summer signing Granit Xhaka on the substitutes’ bench until the 71st minute, and he was an unused replacement in last weekend’s victory over Southampton, prompting fans to question why Wenger was reluctant to play the Swiss midfielder.

PSG vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all PSG vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Alphonse Areola Not really challenged until the final 20 minutes. Unlucky to concede the equaliser after pulling off a great initial save but he denied the Gunners’ any further chances after that. 7 out of 10 Getty

2/22 Serge Aurier A rounded and mature performance from the right-back. Handled his defensive responsibilities well and threatened going forward, linking up nicely with his teammates in the final third. 8 out of 10 Getty

3/22 Marquinhos A solid force at the heart of the PSG defence. Never made any glaring errors and happy to deal with the team’s dirty work. 6 out of 10 Getty

4/22 Thiago Silva Kept Alexis Sanchez under wraps in the first half and was strong in the air throughout. Led his side from the back. 6 out of 10 Reuters

5/22 Maxwell Another PSG defender who impressed in the air. Came in and out of the game though while his distribution was a little off the mark at times. 6 out of 10 Getty

6/22 Marco Verratti Dangerous presence throughout. Created chances with a number of piercing balls within Arsenal’s final third and threatened with his menacing inside runs. Tarnished his performance with a red card. 7 out of 10 Getty

7/22 Grzegorz Krychowiak A bit of a wild cannon at times but nonetheless a nuisance. Broke up Arsenal’s play and was particularly effective in the first half. 6 out of 10 Getty

8/22 Adrien Rabiot Created chances for his side early on but drifted out of the game as it wore on. 6 out of 10 Getty

9/22 Angel di Maria His deliveries were on point for much of the match while his neat footwork proved a menace. 6 out of 10 Getty

10/22 Edinson Cavani Strong start, scoring within the very first minute. Missed a number of goal-scoring opportunities though which would have handed PSG the win. 6 out of 10 Getty

11/22 Blaise Matuidi Worked hard and pressed the Arsenal defence well. Some of his deliveries into the box were a little off at times. 6 out of 10 Getty

12/22 David Ospina Not much he could have done for the first goal but enjoyed an excellent second half. Judged to perfection when to come off his line and put in some big saves to keep Arsenal in the game. Their star player. 8 out of 10 Getty

13/22 Hector Bellerin Struggled to get forward as much as he usually does. Very solid defensively though and put in some important interceptions. 6 out of 10 Getty

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi A mixed performance from the German. Should have been sharper in the opening minute to deny Cavani his header but he settled into the game and covered well. 6 out of 10 Getty

15/22 Laurent Koscielny Impressed with his interceptions and blocks, especially in the box, but gave the ball away on occasion. 6 out of 10 Getty

16/22 Nacho Monreal Also made some key interceptions and blocks throughout the game. After a hesitant start he settled down. 6 out of 10 Getty

17/22 Francis Coquelin A bit reckless at times and struggled to dictate play. 5 out of 10 Getty

18/22 Santi Cazorla Much better second half and helped lead a number of Arsenal’s movements going forward. 6 out of 10 Getty

19/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Some sloppy passing killed his side’s momentum at times and he struggled to threaten that much going forward. 5 out of 10 Getty

20/22 Mesut Ozil Did what was expected of him. Kept Arsenal ticking over with his clever passing game but nothing exceptional. 6 out of 10 Getty

21/22 Alex Iwobi Had two prime opportunities to score that he missed but was intrinsic to Sanchez’s equaliser. Didn’t influence the game much until the final 15 minutes. 6 out of 10 Getty

22/22 Alexis Sanchez Far too isolated in the first half but grabbed Arsenal’s all important equaliser. Willing to help out with his team’s defensive duties too. 6 out of 10 Getty

But although Xhaka has only started two of his five matches at Arsenal, Wenger insisted he will go on to become a key player among his squad.

"Xhaka is adapting to the pace of the English game,” he said. “But he will play games. I think he will have a huge impact. I personally prefer him as a box-to-box player because he has the engine, he has the power, he has the long pass. He likes to come deep and distribute the game but I think he has as well the engine to have an impact with his runs.”

