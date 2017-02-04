Antonio Conte admitted that Marcos Alonso’s opening goal in Chelsea’s convincing 3-1 win over Arsenal might have been ruled out in Italy - but then sternly reminded everyone that he was “surprised” to hear such discussion amidst the physicality of English football.

It was that kind of afternoon for the Chelsea manager, one where he could celebrate a fine victory with a smile and a joke, but not without the underlying message that it is only a match that was won. Here, he was laughing about how assistant Angelo Alessio - who he literally pushed up the pitch to deliver a message at a corner before half-time - is always a “victim” of his impatience, only to then forensically explain what the specific problem at that set-piece was.

Most importantly and most relevantly, Conte didn’t think there should be a problem with the opening goal, despite Alonso’s elbow making contact with Hector Bellerin’s face and leaving the Arsenal full-back to go off with concussion.

“In England, in this league, this is always goal. I can't listen in England that this is a foul. I'm surprised to hear this.

“This ball, a contest and Alonso jump more than Bellerin and score a goal. To hear this in England, I'm surprised. I must be honest.

“In Italy, maybe, maybe, yes. Honestly, in Italy, maybe.

“I understand [Arsene Wenger’s complaints], because when it happens against you.

“For me this is correct decision. But because we can see a lot of this situation in England and it's normal. If we were in other countries, maybe we can have a conversation about this yes, or not. Here I don't think it's right to talk about this.”

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso rises above Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin to score the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London (Getty Images)

Conte, however, was more than willing to talk about the change in his team since the September defeat to Arsenal. How couldn’t he? Chelsea have won 16 of 18 games since then, and look almost certain to be champions, even if the manager won’t go anywhere close to admitting that. He did admit that his side are “completely different” to what they were in September.

“After the two defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal I remember during the press conference I said we faced two great teams, now we are not a team. We are 11 players playing and in this way anything can happen. I remember also my words. I told we must show in the pitch to be a great team, not only because you are at Chelsea. Now we are showing this and I'm pleased.

“I'm pleased for my players. After that situation, totally changed the spirit, the will to fight together, to be a team, the will to try something important in this season. I think it changed a lot. We started to work very hard, also different aspects, to improve. For sure now we are another team, if you compare this team to the last game against Arsenal and against Liverpool.

“The league is not finished today. We must know that we must work and continue to work very hard if we want to realise a dream.”

This remains the Conte refrain. No matter what is happening, his players must just keep looking on their work with tunnel vision.

Conte dived into the crowd after Hazard doubled the Blues' lead (Getty)

“I don't slip and I don't want my players to slip. It's important this.

“In my squad I have a lot of players with good experience, because they won a lot in their careers. They know that until now we haven't won the title. And it's important to know this. To keep our antennae very high because in my career as a footballer, above all as a footballer, I won a lot, but I lost a lot. And when you lose three finals of the CL and you win only one, I think you have a great hunger, also during my experience as a footballer I won a title with eight points more and before four games at the end, and another time I lost in the same way.

“For this reason I think I have a bit of experience to manage this situation and to try to keep our antennae very high.”

Conte particularly praised Eden Hazard for that, and it said much that he seemed as impressed with the player’s concentration as regards team work as he was with the divine clinching goal to make it 2-0.

"Yes, he scored a great goal, but Eden I think today showed a great form, great shape. If you haven't good shape it's very difficult to score this type of goal. We all know his talent, his strength. He's a really, really good, talented player. He's a really good man, a good boy. Today I'm pleased for his work, above all without the ball, defensively. He played with great attention, with great concentration. When we are able to work together in this way, it's simple to try to win for us.”

The title, meanwhile, looks more and more of an easy procession - but only because Conte keeps driving this team so hard.