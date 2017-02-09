Jack Wilshere has admitted that he remains ‘unsure’ of his Arsenal future as he continues to focus on maintaining Bournemouth’s Premier League status.

After moving to the Vitality Stadium last summer in pursuit of regular first-team football, the England international has since gone on to thrive under the watch of Cherries manager Eddie Howe.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday that he intends to recall the midfielder but Wilshere refused to be drawn on whether or not he would be happy to return to the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, Wilshere admitted that he has so far enjoyed his time on loan at the South Coast club and added that the opportunity of first-team football will be a deciding factor in where he plays next year.

He said: "My main focus at the minute is on playing for Bournemouth, getting them out of the position they're in and back to winning ways.

"I'm concentrating on the next three or four months and then I'm not sure what's going to happen."

When asked if Arsenal had offered him a new contract, Wilshere said: "I leave that to my agent.

"I'm just concentrating on maintaining my fitness, playing games and I'm enjoying it. As long as I'm here I'm going to enjoy it and help Bournemouth."

Wilshere made it clear that the promise of regular football will play a “big factor” in deciding his future. The midfielder has already made 21 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this year, four more than he made across the previous two seasons at Arsenal.

"At the end of the season, when I sit down and think about [his future], that will be a big factor," he admitted.

"I need to play, that's why I came here. Bournemouth gave me that opportunity.

"It's a big time for this club. They've worked really hard to get to the position they are today.

"We want to maintain our Premier League status and we know it's going to be a big job. It's going to be hard but we are up for it."