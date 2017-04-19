Jack Wilshere fears season is over with suspected broken leg

Bournemouth fear Jack Wilshere's season is over with suggestions he has suffered a broken leg.

The Cherries midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, sustained the problem in a collision with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with the injury proving worse than first thought.

An initial X-Ray ruled out a break but a second scan is believed to have picked up a hairline fracture to his left leg.

1/23 Tottenham vs Bournemouth player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at White Hart Lane? Getty Images

2/23 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 The goalkeeper had a very quiet display today due to lack of Bournemouth action going forward. Getty Images

3/23 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Gave a desirable wide outlet for Spurs, but he tended too take a touch too many and lose possession at times. Getty Images

4/23 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward afternoon for the centre back, helped by very little Bournemouth action going forward. Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 Made a number of crucial clearances and began moves from the back of the Spurs side, which was encouraging to see. Getty Images

6/23 Ben Davies – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession at times, but he managed to get away with it against a Bournemouth side that failed to utilise their possession. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 He tackled relentlessly and moved the ball well all afternoon. He had an eye for goal today also, but failed to find the back of the net. Getty Images

8/23 Mousa Dembele – 8 out of 10 Scored his first goal of the season, which was fully deserved following a disciplined and comfortable performance. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 His deliveries into the box from open play, corners and free kicks provided constant pressure for the Bournemouth defence. Assisted Dembele’s opener. Getty Images

10/23 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 The youngster was a key element to almost every Spurs move. His ability to read the game allowed to the home side to break down the Bournemouth midfield with ease. Getty Images

11/23 Heung-Min Son – 7 out of 10 He scored the second for Spurs and played emphatically for the remainder. He chased down loose balls, made tremendous off the ball runs and passed immaculately. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Harry Kane – 8 out of 10 His return to the starting line up ignited a tremendous display. He assisted Son’s goal and scored just minutes after the half time interval. Getty Images

13/23 Artur Boruc – 6 out of 10 Despite letting in four goals, the keeper made a handful of important saves to stop this being a whitewash for Spurs. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Adam Smith – 5 out of 10 Cleared the danger on several occasions and tackled well at times, but he failed to maintain the energetic Spurs forwards. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Simon Francis – 3 out of 10 Failed to clear the danger numerous times and his tight marking technique proved hopeless for Kane’s goal. Getty Images

16/23 Steve Cook – 4 out of 10 Made to look inadequate on several occasions today against the Spurs strikers – particularly for Son’s goal to double the scoring. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

17/23 Charlie Daniels – 4 out of 10 Failed to provide any kind of positive influence on the game. Looked lost at times and continued to be dragged out of his position. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Junior Stanislas – 6 out of 10 His deliveries into the box proved problematic for Spurs and this should have been used a lot more for the visitors. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Battled relentlessly throughout, but his efforts remain unrewarded. He gave it his all, but he failed to provide his strikers any service. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Jack Wilshire – 6 out of 10 He used possession well, despite being quickly closed down in the midfield. Subbed after the interval due to injury. Getty Images

21/23 Marc Pugh – 5 out of 10 Lost possession inside of his own half on several occasions, which invited unnecessary pressure on the visitors. A man of his ability should be doing better on these momentous occasions. Getty Images

22/23 Josh King – 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well when he was in possession, but aside from that he failed to make the impact that he has in recent fixtures. Getty Images

23/23 Benik Afobe – 4 out of 10 Received no service from his side, but that is no excuse for his bizarrely quiet display today. Getty Images

The prognosis, which has not been officially confirmed by Bournemouth or Arsenal, is a similar injury to the one that ruled him out for most of the 2015-16 season and the England international could now return to Arsenal to receive treatment.

The 25-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Cherries during his season-long loan deal from the Gunners - his biggest run of domestic outings since the 2013-14 campaign.

The injury was sustained during the second half of the 4-0 defeat to Spurs, when Wilshere clashed with Kane and was forced to leave the field with what looked like an ankle issue.

He was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

The injury comes at a bad time as he is due to enter contract talks with his parent club, with his current deal running until the end of the season.