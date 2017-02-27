Jordan Henderson’s injury is not as bad as first feared, but the Liverpool captain will still miss the Premier League clash with Leicester on Monday night.

The England international has not travelled to the King Power stadium with the rest of the squad as a result of a badly bruised foot.

Henderson picked up the injury in training last week and the Reds had hoped it would settle down in time for the game against the champions after initial concerns that the 26-year-old had broken his foot were allayed.

The bruising is thought to be severe enough for Jurgen Klopp’s staff to believe he could miss Saturday’s game with Arsenal as well – a clash crucial to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Liverpool have dropped to fifth in the Premier League after a torrid start to 2017, which has only seen them win twice – an FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth and the 2-0 win over Tottenham last time out.



There are only five points separating second and sixth, so Henderson’s fitness worries will be a huge concern for Liverpool.

The Reds are already without Dejan Lovren and there are also concerns over Daniel Sturridge after his virus.