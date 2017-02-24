Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager, showed his support for the former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri by wearing his counterpart’s initials on a polo shirt during his press conference on Friday.

The east Midlands club announced Ranieri’s departure on Thursday night despite overcome 5,000-1 odds to win the Premier League title nine months ago.

Mourinho faced a similar fate last season, losing his job at Chelsea in December 2015 following a defeat to Ranieri’s Leicester, despite lifting the title earlier that year.

The Portuguese made the link between his experience and Ranieri’s, but described his dismissal as “peanuts” when compared to the Italian’s, in a show of solidarity with his friend.

“I lived a similar experience at Chelsea, but what happened to me was peanuts compared with the dimension of what has happened to Claudio,” he said.

“My words on my shirt are his name, it’s my little homage to someone who wrote the most beautiful history in the game.



“Now, they are also in the highlights with a decision that has everyone in football united, because it is something everyone finds difficult to accept.

“I thought last season, when I was sacked as a champion, it was a giant, negative thing. Now I recognise it’s peanuts compared to Claudio.”

In the hours after Ranieri’s dismissal, Mourinho posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram account, reading: “CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR. Sacked.

“That’s the new football Claudio. Keep smiling AMICO. Nobody can delete the history you wrote.”