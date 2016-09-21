Jose Mourinho has laid the blame for Manchester United’s stuttering start to the season firmly at the door of his predecessor, Louis van Gaal.

The former Chelsea manager is facing a mini crisis at Old Trafford after losing three games in a week to Manchester City, Feyenoord and Watford but he believes it is because his players are still struggling to get over Van Gaal’s reign.

Van Gaal worked meticulously to ingrain his philosophy in his players, a philosophy that was widely criticised as boring sideways and backwards passing with little penetration or intent to attack.

Mourinho has been at Old Trafford for three months but believes he is having to retrain his team to think instinctively and think for themselves after two seasons of the Dutchman stifling their creativity with his rigid formulas.

Van Gaal said early into his United career that he coached players in the mind, meaning he wanted to control the players’ thinking and stop them allowing their instincts to take over.

Two players who appear to be particularly struggling to rid themselves of Van Gaal’s teachings are Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera.

(Man Utd via Getty Images)

Shaw came under criticism from his manager for Watford’s second goal in the 3-1 defeat on Sunday but is sympathetic that they have been told to do the opposite of what Mourinho wants of them.

Mourinho likes his full-backs to bomb forward – which is part of the reason Antonio Valencia has become first choice – whereas Van Gaal told them to pass inside to the centre-halves and retain possession.

Herrera worked harder than most to adapt his game to Van Gaal’s philosophy after coming under constant criticism from the Dutchman for giving the ball away by attempting risky through balls and is now struggling to recapture his creativity.

However, Mourinho is confident his players will successfully adapt to his teachings in time and the board is understood to be completely calm about the situation, despite three consecutive defeats.