Manchester United ended their pre-season tour of the United States with a defeat to Barcelona but manager Jose Mourinho was satisfied with his team's overall performance and fitness level ahead of the new season.

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win with a first-half goal from Neymar, who capitalised on United full back Antonio Valencia's mistake in the 31st minute to score from close range.

The Spanish side were in control during the first half but failed to extend their lead with United goalkeeper David de Gea forced to make six saves to keep his side in the match.

Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira had their chances on goal to equalise for United in the second half but failed to test Barcelona stopper Jasper Cillessen.

"It's very important to lose a match in pre-season," Mourinho told reporters after the match.

"I think it would be very bad for us to leave the U.S. without a defeat, playing against teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, it would be very bad to go home with just victories.

"I think in the game we did some very good things and we did bad things. The very good things are to keep and the bad things are to improve."

United's defeat at the FedexField was their first in their pre-season campaign.

They began their pre-season by beating MLS teams LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, before beating Manchester City 2-0 and prevailing over Real Madrid on penalty kicks.