Josh Harrop makes history with record-breaking Manchester United goal

Manchester United newboy Josh Harrop made history with his debut goal against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The 21-year-old playmaker – who was named man of the match – opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a sensational pass from Paul Pogba, who scored the second in the 2-0 win four minutes later.

And the goal on his first appearance for the senior team saw him become the 100th player to score a Premier League goal for Manchester United – excluding own goals.

There was also a bit of history for Angel Gomes, who replaced captain Wayne Rooney at the end of the game to make his debut.

Gomes, who is the cousin of former United winger Nani, became the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Premier League.

The 16-year-old is also United’s fourth-youngest ever player and the youngest since Duncan Edwards made his debut in 1953.