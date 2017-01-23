Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been branded a “selfish egotist” by Leonardo Ulloa’s agent in the wake of the Argentine’s transfer request.

Horacio Rossi has launched a furious attack on the Foxes boss, claiming he is “tired of the lies of Claudio Ranieri” who he alleges is holding back Ulloa from leaving the King Power.

Ulloa has been overlooked by Ranieri this season in favour of Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and new signing Islam Slimani. The Argentine made 29 appearances during Leicester’s historic title-winning campaign but has managed just one league start this season.

It’s understood the 30-year-old has accepted his fate and is now looking for a new club.

Speaking to the Sun, Rossi heavily criticised Ranieri for his broken promises and even suggested that his client is at risk of having his career ‘destroyed’ if he continues to languish on the bench at Leicester.

“On Leicester's pre-season tour of the United States Ranieri promised Ulloa he would not buy another attacker,” Rossi said. “But he bought Islam Slimani and then promised Ulloa that he could leave Leicester and did not comply.

“And Ranieri promised Ulloa that he would get a contract renewal and he did not fulfil it - so Ulloa has decided to officially request a transfer.

“Yet now Ranieri says he believes Ulloa will remain in Leicester when it is not true. Ranieri is behaving like a selfish egotist who does not care about the suffering of a man who fought for him.

“The manager is destroying Ulloa's career in forcing him to stay and this season has only started him in one Premier League match.”

Ranieri remains insistent that Ulloa's future continues to lie at the King Power Stadium, however.

“I don't have this problem," he said after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Southampton. "Leo is a fantastic professional. If he stays he will be OK. A player can't be professional (just) at the end of the month to bring the money (collect a salary). You have to give something.

“We spoke so many times to Leo and have a very good relationship. He must understand if he goes, we need another striker.”