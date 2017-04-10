Premier League champions Leicester City may have unearthed their latest diamond in the rough.

The club has signed striker Josh Gordon from non-league side Stafford Rangers, who currently sit 14th in the seventh tier of English football.

The 22-year-old, who has netted 11 times in the Northern Premier League this campaign, put pen to paper on an 18-month deal following a successful trial with the Foxes.

Leicester have a reputation for signing hidden gems, having brought Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and N’Golo to the club – three players who proved vital to the side’s historic title-winning season last year.

The move undoubtedly bears similarities to that of Vardy, who enjoyed a spell in the seventh tier with non-league side Stocksbridge Park Steels, before moving to Halifax, Fleetwood and eventually Leicester.

Gordon broke the news of his move on Facebook, saying: "I am delighted to finally announce that I have officially signed for the English champions Leicester City.

"I'm looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter in my life, the hard work starts now."

Vardy started his career in the seventh tier of English football



Gordon, who plays either on the wing or through the middle, actually started his own career at Premier League side Stoke, where he spent eight years before moving on.

He enjoyed spells with Alloa Athletic in Scotland and Peterborough United before his drop to non-league.

