Cleverer opponents

One of Leicester City’s big weapons last year was the weakness of the opposition, of their unpreparedness and complacency. Teams would come to the King Power, push up and then get beaten by Leicester on the break. This season, though, opponents are savvier. They do not want to get done in the same way, having seen it happen to everyone else last year.

So when Southampton came to Leicester on Sunday they were far more careful and organised, sitting deep, not giving Leicester any space to break into. Leicester had no idea how to cope. The one real opening they made was from a defensive error. Beyond that they created nothing. “Of course teams are very worried with our counter-attack and try to stop us every time,” Ranieri admitted. “We have to find the solution.”

European distraction

Each football club only has a finite amount of physical and emotional energy, even Leicester City. After last year’s draining title win, this year’s big story is the Champions League. In that competition Leicester have started very well, with two statement wins over Club Brugge and FC Porto. But that commitment is inevitably tiring.

Leicester looked distracted before their Champions League debut, losing 4-1 at Liverpool. Before facing Porto it was a similar story, and they lost by the same scoreline to Manchester United. On Sunday, they looked tired, struggling to find the same intensity in attack or defence that was so important last year. This year, they have other priorities too.

Musa has been pushed down the pecking order (Getty)



Musa needs time

There was real excitement about Ahmed Musa, when the Nigerian striker tore into Manchester United during the Community Shield in early August. But since then he has struggled with fitness and adjustment to the Premier League. On Sunday he was not in the match-day squad, and Claudio Ranieri confirmed that, despite his fast start, Musa would need more time to acclimatise to the English game. Islam Slimani has started well, but Leicester need more from Musa too.

“He is working very well, and he is adapting now,” Ranieri said. “When I watch him in the training sessions, he now understands it is tough. But I had to choose. I think that sooner or later, he will come back and he will play.” Leicester made their name with fast counter-attacking football last season but when Jamie Vardy looks tired, as he did on Sunday, Musa is more important than ever.

Leicester City - transfer ins and outs







11 show all Leicester City - transfer ins and outs



















1/11 IN: Islam Slimani Former club: Sporting Lisbon. Fee: £28m. In a true show of ambition, Leicester completed the club-record signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani. Getty

2/11 IN: Bartosz Kapustka Former club: Cracovia. Fee: £7.5m. The Polish winger joined the Premier League champions for a hefty fee after impressing at Euro 2016, even attracting praise from club legend Gary Lineker. Getty

3/11 IN: Ahmed Musa Former club: CSKA Moscow. Fee: £16m. Becoming Leicester's record transfer in July, the Nigerian striker is considered to be even faster than road-runner Jamie Vardy. Getty

4/11 IN: Luis Hernandez Former club: Sporting Gijon. Fee: Free. Scouted by Steve Walsh for six months, the centre-back is expected to provide cover for Wes Morgan and Robert Huth at the King Power this term. Getty

5/11 IN: Nampalys Mendy Former club: Nice. Fee: £13m. Considered by some to be the perfect replacement for N'Golo Kante, the French midfielder is actually shorter than the pint-sized Chelsea man. Getty

6/11 IN: Ron-Robert Zieler Former club: Hannover. Fee: £2.3m. The German goalkeeper has been an understudy to Manuel Neuer in recent times and proves the Foxes with goalkeeping cover. Getty

7/11 OUT: N'Golo Kante New club: Chelsea. Fee: £30m. Kante was one of the stand-out performers in Leicester's title-winning side, but left the East Midlands for Chelsea this summer. Getty

8/11 OUT: Andrej Kramaric New club: Hoffenheim. Fee: £7.6m Despite joining Leicester for £7m under Nigel Pearson in January, the Croat struggled to make his mark in England. Getty

9/11 OUT: Joe Dodoo New club: Rangers. Fee: Undisclosed. The youthful winger shot onto the scene with goals against Bury and West Ham in the League Cup last season but has since joined Rangers. Reuters

10/11 OUT: Mark Schwarzer - released New club: Released. Fee: None. The experienced shot-stopper may have won a second Premier League title winners' medal last season but he played a minimal role. Getty

11/11 OUT: Paul Konchesky - released New club: Released. Fee: None. Another to have suffered as a result of Leicester's remarkable success, the left-back spent last season on loan at QPR. Getty

Lack of quality on the ball

Leicester have never been a possession team and it was their patience in giving up possession that made them so dangerous last season. This year, though, as champions, they do have to take the initiative more often in matches. Too many teams will come to the King Power hoping to escape with a 0-0.

But Leicester’s problem is that when they have to create chances in open play against a packed defence, they find it difficult. Riyad Mahrez is their one player who has real quality and imagination on the ball but they need more, in case he is having an off-day. A January investment in another midfielder with real quality would be a good idea.

Claudio Ranieri barks orders from the King Power side-lines (Getty)

Inevitable motivation drop

The hardest challenge in football is to win again, to motivate players who are at the mountain-top to go and do it all again. Neither Manchester City nor Arsenal have ever retained a Premier League title, or even come close. The last team to do it was Manchester United, in 2008-09, their third in a row, and they were the reigning English and European champions, with Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo to guide them.

It is simple human nature that Leicester will not have the same drive that they did last year. N’Golo Kante has gone and it would only be human for Mahrez and Vardy to wonder if they might have done the same thing. Producing the same energy from the same players two years in a row is unlikely, to say the least.