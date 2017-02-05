  1. Sport
Leicester vs Manchester United player ratings: Henrikh Mkhitaryan stands out against dismal Foxes

Take a look at our gallery below to see how we rated the players in City's late win

  • 1/22 Kasper Schmeichel – 4 out of 10

    The goalkeeper was a victim of United’s prolific strike force.

  • 2/22 Danny Simpson – 5 out of 10

    Caught out of position regularly and struggled to keep up with the winger's pace.

  • 3/22 Wes Morgan – 6 out of 10

    Kept Rashford relatively quiet, but was too motionless at times.

  • 4/22 Robert Huth – 5 out of 10

    His lack of pace allowed United’s forwards to burst through the defence on several occasions.

  • 5/22 Christian Fuchs – 4 out of 10

    Too static throughout and lacked effort. Though, he made a good tackle at the end to deny Mkhitaryan.

  • 6/22 Danny Drinkwater – 4 out of 10

    Certainly needs some shooting practice – wasted far too many chances in front of goal.

  • 7/22 Wilfred Ndidi – 6 out of 10

    Read the game well and caused United a problem when he ran with the ball.

  • 8/22 Riyad Mahrez – 6 out of 10

    When he received the ball, he made a nuisance of himself and looked confident in possession.

  • 9/22 Shinji Okazaki – 4 out of 10

    Saw very little of the ball – subbed at half time.

  • 10/22 Ahmed Musa - 5 out of 10

    Enticed a number of fouls from United, but these set pieces were usually wasted.

  • 11/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10

    Held the ball up well at times, but lacked so service so he failed to make an impact.

  • 12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10

    A very quiet afternoon for the keeper, with few chances coming his way.

  • 13/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10

    Created a number of United moves and assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal.

  • 14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10

    A disciplined display – remained relatively untested throughout.

  • 15/22 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10

    Was a rock at the back today and assisted Mkhitaryan’s goal.

  • 16/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10

    Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls. Subbed at half time.

  • 17/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10

    Deserved his goal, but he was arguably lucky to remain on the pitch after his sliding challenge that earnt him a yellow.

  • 18/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10

    It was a mediocre display by a man of such ability.

  • 19/22 Paul Pogba – 6 out of 10

    Aside from the occasional burst forward, he did not have a huge impact on the United attacks.

  • 20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10

    He looked at home in the number 10 role. Read the game well, worked relentlessly and deserved his goal.

  • 21/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10

    Missed a great chance early in the first half. Was kept relatively quiet for the majority.

  • 22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10

    Bagged his 20th goal of the season, created chances and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

Manchester United took apart Leicester's shambolic defence, giving Jose Mourinho's men a timely shot in the arm as the reigning champions' descent continued.

Few expected Claudio Ranieri's men to scale the same heights as last season's fairytale Premier League triumph, yet few could have foreseen such a drop-off.

Leicester end the weekend just a point off the drop zone after United condemned them to a fourth consecutive top-flight loss, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata racking up a 3-0 win as comfortable as it sounds.

Victory saw the Red Devils bring the Champions League spots within two points as Mourinho's players responded to his calls to be more clinical, ending a frustrating run of three straight league draws in the process.

Mkhitaryan's exceptional run and finish saw United break the deadlock three minutes before the end of a tight first half, with Ibrahimovic's first-time strike 88 seconds later giving them a comfortable lead at the break.

Leicester needed to respond but Ranieri's men wilted under the King Power Stadium floodlights and Mata, who was perhaps fortunate not to receive a first-half red card, turned home four minutes after the restart.

There were no further blows to fragile Leicester's confidence but the manner and margin of this loss means all eyes are on the reigning champions, whose efforts were booed at the final whistle.

Additional reporting by PA

