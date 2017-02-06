Leicester City’s situation in the league has now become so alarming that it is completely consuming the minds of everyone at the club, but Danny Simpson doesn’t think that should mean they treat Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Derby County lightly. By contrast, the title-winning full-back actually thinks that match at the King Power Stadium could be crucial to the champions’ survival battle, as it could give them the win and confidence boost they so badly need.

Leicester lie 16th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone, after their latest defeat - Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United - left them still without a single league win or goal in 2017.

While acknowledging that this season has been even harder than expected after winning the title, and that they have conceded goals they shouldn’t have, Simpson feels the first 40 minutes of the United match showed that the side aren’t too far off and only need a few things to go their way. A win would greatly help, especially since they travel to fellow strugglers Swansea City on Sunday.

“Sunday is big, I get that, but I want to play Wednesday, we need a win,” Simpson said. “I know it is not the league but we need a win.

“Maybe Wednesday can help with our confidence, it is a big game. I don't think you should write it off because of what is going on in the league. It is a game and a football match and you want to win games. [Manchester] United are a good team but maybe Wednesday is what we need at home against Derby to kick us on.

“Wednesday is massive for us at home to put in a good performance and progress in that cup into the next round and give us and the fans a lift for Sunday.”

Asked whether he thinks Claudio Ranieri should play a full team against Derby, Simpson said it was the manager’s choice, and also re-iterated that the Leicester team remain behind him.

“It is up to him. It his decision whether some people need a rest , whether some people want to keep playing. Whoever plays I think it is a game we can progress and give us a bit of confidence.

“Because of our situation, that [the speculation] is the papers trying to stir the pot. Look at the performance [against United], up until 42 minutes we were solid, we were good, everyone was fighting. You can see from the performance on the pitch the lads are trying and that is that.

Leicester 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings







22 show all Leicester 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Kasper Schmeichel – 4 out of 10 The goalkeeper was a victim of United’s prolific strike force.

2/22 Danny Simpson – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position regularly and struggled to keep up with the winger's pace.

3/22 Wes Morgan – 6 out of 10 Kept Rashford relatively quiet, but was too motionless at times.

4/22 Robert Huth – 5 out of 10 His lack of pace allowed United’s forwards to burst through the defence on several occasions.

5/22 Christian Fuchs – 4 out of 10 Too static throughout and lacked effort. Though, he made a good tackle at the end to deny Mkhitaryan.

6/22 Danny Drinkwater – 4 out of 10 Certainly needs some shooting practice – wasted far too many chances in front of goal.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi – 6 out of 10 Read the game well and caused United a problem when he ran with the ball.

8/22 Riyad Mahrez – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he made a nuisance of himself and looked confident in possession.

9/22 Shinji Okazaki – 4 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball – subbed at half time.

10/22 Ahmed Musa - 5 out of 10 Enticed a number of fouls from United, but these set pieces were usually wasted.

11/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Held the ball up well at times, but lacked so service so he failed to make an impact.

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 A very quiet afternoon for the keeper, with few chances coming his way.

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created a number of United moves and assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display – remained relatively untested throughout.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10 Was a rock at the back today and assisted Mkhitaryan’s goal.

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls. Subbed at half time.

17/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Deserved his goal, but he was arguably lucky to remain on the pitch after his sliding challenge that earnt him a yellow.

18/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 It was a mediocre display by a man of such ability.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 6 out of 10 Aside from the occasional burst forward, he did not have a huge impact on the United attacks.

20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10 He looked at home in the number 10 role. Read the game well, worked relentlessly and deserved his goal.

21/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Missed a great chance early in the first half. Was kept relatively quiet for the majority.

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10 Bagged his 20th goal of the season, created chances and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

“We need fight, spirit, luck,” Simpson said. “We haven’t had that but we can’t keep saying that. We are conceding goals we don’t normally concede, if we are honest with that.

“We knew it weren’t going to be like last season but it is tougher than we thought. The good thing is we have been here before [in the 2014-15 relegation battle], we have been here two years ago. The majority of the squad were here two years ago. In that respect we have experience in that. The players who were here then can help some of the other lads though, and we will pull together.”