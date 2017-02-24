Leicester City have begun their search for the man they hope will deliver Premier League safety after sacking the club's "most successful manager of all time" Claudio Ranieri on Thursday.

With the Foxes hovering just one point above the relegation zone, the Italian was relieved of his duties after the team returned home from Wednesday night's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will take interim charge of the team ahead of Monday's meeting against Liverpool.

In announcing Ranieri's departure, Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City, but we are duty-bound to put the club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be."

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who had a short spell as a player with the Foxes, is among the favourites to replace his compatriot.

Nigel Pearson, who was sacked by the club two years ago amid controversial circumstances, is also thought to be in contention, along with former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew and the ex-Internazionale coach Frank de Boer.

