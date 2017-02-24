  1. Sport
Leicester next manager: Roberto Mancini, Alan Pardew and Nigel Pearson in contention to replace Claudio Ranieri

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will take interim charge of the team ahead of Monday's meeting against Liverpool

Who are the contenders to become Leicester's new manager?

  • 1/10 Martin O'Neill

    25/1

    Getty

  • 2/10 Neil Lennon

    20/1

    Getty

  • 3/10 Avram Grant

    20/1

    Getty

  • 4/10 Mark Warburton

    16/1

    Getty

  • 5/10 Guus Hiddink

    14/1

    Getty

  • 6/10 Gary Rowett

    12/1

    Getty

  • 7/10 Frank de Boer

    10/1

    Getty

  • 8/10 Alan Pardew

    9/1

    Getty

  • 9/10 Nigel Pearson

    8/1

    Getty

  • 10/10 Roberto Mancini

    6/4

    Getty

Leicester City have begun their search for the man they hope will deliver Premier League safety after sacking the club's "most successful manager of all time" Claudio Ranieri on Thursday.

With the Foxes hovering just one point above the relegation zone, the Italian was relieved of his duties after the team returned home from Wednesday night's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will take interim charge of the team ahead of Monday's meeting against Liverpool.

In announcing Ranieri's departure, Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City, but we are duty-bound to put the club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be."

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who had a short spell as a player with the Foxes, is among the favourites to replace his compatriot.

Nigel Pearson, who was sacked by the club two years ago amid controversial circumstances, is also thought to be in contention, along with former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew and the ex-Internazionale coach Frank de Boer.

Take a look at the gallery at the top of this article to see who else is in contention to become the champions' next manager.

PA

