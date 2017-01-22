  1. Sport
Southampton vs Leicester preview: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

A look ahead to the Premier League fixture at St Mary’s

Kasper Schmeichel and Shane Long battle for the ball during a meeting between these two sides last season Getty

It’s a big game for…

Shane Long: The 29-year-old’s late winner against Norwich saved the day for Southampton in midweek and, in Charlie Austin's absence, he will lead the line once again on Sunday. Is this the start of a run of form?

Best stat…

Southampton remain unbeaten against Leicester City during the Premier League era, so Ranieri’s men need to find their stride following a shaky start to the season. 

Remember when…

 

Wes Morgan scores the opener for the Foxes with a powerful header, just before the half-time interval. 

Player to watch

Jamie Vardy: With a number of Leicester forwards on international duty, Vardy will have a huge job to do on Sunday. He is more than capable of it, but has looked shaky at times this season. The pressure is on.

Past three-meetings…

Leicester City 0 Southampton 0
Premier League, October 2016

Leicester 1 (Morgan) Southampton 0
Premier League, April 2016

Southampton 2 (Fonte, van Dijk), Leicester 2 (Vardy 2)
Premier League, October 2015

Form guide

Southampton: LLDWLW 

Leicester: DLWDWL

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 12:00pm

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1, highlights on BBC1 

