It’s a big game for…
Shane Long: The 29-year-old’s late winner against Norwich saved the day for Southampton in midweek and, in Charlie Austin's absence, he will lead the line once again on Sunday. Is this the start of a run of form?
Best stat…
Southampton remain unbeaten against Leicester City during the Premier League era, so Ranieri’s men need to find their stride following a shaky start to the season.
Remember when…
Wes Morgan scores the opener for the Foxes with a powerful header, just before the half-time interval.
Player to watch
Jamie Vardy: With a number of Leicester forwards on international duty, Vardy will have a huge job to do on Sunday. He is more than capable of it, but has looked shaky at times this season. The pressure is on.
Past three-meetings…
Leicester City 0 Southampton 0
Premier League, October 2016
Leicester 1 (Morgan) Southampton 0
Premier League, April 2016
Southampton 2 (Fonte, van Dijk), Leicester 2 (Vardy 2)
Premier League, October 2015
Form guide
Southampton: LLDWLW
Leicester: DLWDWL
Vital information…
Kick-off time: 12:00pm
TV: Live on Sky Sports 1, highlights on BBC1
- More about:
- Premier League
- Leicester City
- Southampton Fc