After defying 5000-1 odds last year, Leicester City looked set to become the first top-flight champions in 79 years to be relegated after finding themselves dragged into the battle for survival earlier this season.

But after a brutal change in management, with Craig Shakespeare stepping in for the ousted Claudio Ranieri, Leicester’s season took an upturn in fortune.

A run of six wins on the trot, an impressive Champions League campaign and the guarantee of Premier League status have all followed since Ranieri’s dismissal.

Leicester City celebrate Premier League title







21 show all Leicester City celebrate Premier League title







































1/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title The Premier League trophy arrives at the King Power Stadium. Getty

2/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans joke with an image of Gary Lineker after his promise to present Match of the Day in his pants. Getty

3/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title A Leicester-decorated Rolls Royce arrives for Leicester vs Everton. Getty

4/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match. Getty

5/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match. Getty

6/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title A Leicester fan takes a swipe at the clubs spending more money in the Premier League. Getty

7/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Another Leicester fan calls for Lineker to deliver on his promise. Getty

8/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester fans celebrate ahead of the match with Everton. Getty

9/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Opera singer Andrea Bocelli appears on stage to sing ahead of the match. Getty

10/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the opening goal inside five minutes. Getty

11/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Andy King celebrates after making it 2-0. This content is subject to copyright.

12/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Claudio Ranieri watches the action unfold. This content is subject to copyright.

13/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Jamie Vardy smashes home his second from the penalty spot... 2016 Getty Images

14/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title ... and celebrates in front of Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles. 2016 Getty Images

15/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Vardy celebrates after making it 3-0 - he would later miss another penalty to miss the chance of getting a hat-trick This content is subject to copyright.

16/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans in Thailand watch the action. This content is subject to copyright.

17/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title More fans in Bangkok. This content is subject to copyright.

18/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester captain Wes Morgan finally lifts the trophy alongside Claudio Ranieri. 2016 Getty Images

19/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Morgan and Ranieri. Getty

20/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Ranieri lifts his first ever League title. 2016 Getty Images

21/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha celebrates with the players and staff. 2016 Getty Images

Perhaps most impressively, the Foxes still have the chance to avoid consigning themselves to the history books for the worst defence of a title in the Premier League era.

That unwanted accolade currently belongs to current champions Chelsea.

After lifting the trophy on Jose Mourinho’s return in the 2014/15 season, the Blues went on to implode in the following campaign and, like Leicester, parted ways with their title-winning manager.

Picking up 50 points across the term, Chelsea eventually finished 10th with their title defence in tatters.

Leicester may be unable to surpass the Blues’ point haul but, with two games of the season to go, the former champions still have the chance to finish in eighth.

The Foxes welcome Tottenham and Bournemouth to the King Power in their final games of the term, with six points and the prospect of a 49-point haul on offer.

West Brom and Southampton, both of whom sit above Leicester in eighth and ninth respectively, still have Manchester City and United to play before the final day of the season while the Cherries have just one game left of their campaign – against Leicester on Sunday.

Should the above results go Leicester’s way, and assuming the Foxes manage to upset Tottenham on Thursday night, Shakespeare’s men will stand to finish in eighth – one spot off Europe – when they take on Bournemouth in five days’ time.

Quite the result for a side tipped to drop down into the Championship midway through the season.

That’s the Premier League for you.