Leicester vs Chelsea player ratings: Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante impress but it's a night to forget for the Foxes

A player-by-player look at the two teams

The Independent Football

Leicester vs Chelsea player ratings

  • 1/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6

    The Leicester goalkeeper could do little with the three goals as he was left exposed by his defence.

    EPA

  • 2/22 Wes Morgan - 5

    The Leicester captain was a solid unit but looked decidedly uncomfortable on the right of a defensive trio.

    PA

  • 3/22 Robert Huth - 5

    Kept busy by Willian's movement before being sacrificed as his manager went to a flat back four in the second half.

    Getty

  • 4/22 Christian Fuchs - 5

    Starting in a central back three, he was culpable of some rash decisions that cost his team.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/22 Marc Albrighton - 6

    Struggled with the change of shape, but still put in some teasing, testing crosses.

    Getty

  • 6/22 Danny Drinkwater - 6

    Feisty in the tackle, his range of passing wasn't up to its usual standard.

    Getty

  • 7/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7

    Showed glimpses of talent on his home debut, the young midfielder faded as Chelsea took control in the second half.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/22 Nampalys Mendy - 6

    Tidy in possession, but those moments were few and far between as the visitors dominated.

    EPA

  • 9/22 Ben Chilwell - 6

    The young wing-back demonstrated great desire to get up and down the left, but was frustrated by Moses.

    REUTERS

  • 10/22 Jamie Vardy - 5

    A night to forget for the striker who never got in the game despite his willingness to chase loose balls and lost causes.

  • 11/22 Ahmed Musa - 5

    Utilised his pace early in proceedings, but ran out of steam and was eventually subbed.

    Getty

  • 12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7

    Making a vital block to deny Musa in the first minute was as tough as his evening got.

    EPA

  • 13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

    Was caught out of position early on, but recovered to help his side to a deserved clean sheet.

    PA

  • 14/22 David Luiz - 7

    Another decent defensive display. He was alert enough to leave an Albrighton cross when an own-goal looked inevitable.

    Getty

  • 15/22 Gary Cahill - 6

    With little to concern him at the back, the defender tried his luck with an acrobatic overhead kick at the other end.

    PA

  • 16/22 Victor Moses - 7

    Enjoyed his touchline battle with Chilwell, his crossing from the right is improving each week.

  • 17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8

    Returned to his old club and showed them what they still miss. Relentless with and without the ball.

    REUTERS

  • 18/22 Nemanja Natic - 8

    The Serbian was pivotal in keeping play ticking over in midfield as Chelsea dominated possession.

    REUTERS

  • 19/22 Marcos Alonso - 9

    An unlikely two-goal hero, the energetic Spaniard only missed out on a hat-trick by a few inches late on.

    Getty

  • 20/22 Willian - 7

    Replaced the absent Costa and contributed to the attacking cause. Showed awareness to set up Pedro's goal.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/22 Eden Hazard - 8

    Remained cool in the box to pick out Alonso early on. Rarely wasted a pass.

    PA

  • 22/22 Pedro - 8

    Much improved from the Tottenham defeat, the Spaniard capped his display with his side's third.

    Getty

Chelsea moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as they made light work of Diego Costa's absence with a routine victory at Leicester.

Marcos Alonso's double helped the leaders brush aside the poor defending champions as Antonio Conte's side clinched a 3-0 win.

Pedro added a third and the visitors exorcised any demons at the King Power Stadium following defeat which cost ex-boss Jose Mourinho his job during last season's dismal campaign.

Chelsea shine without Costa to secure victory over Leicester

After that 2-1 win in December 2015 Leicester were on the way to a stunning title success but fast forward 13 months and defeat was their 10th of the season and they are five points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea started the game four points clear having lost their 13-match winning league run with a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham but the focus was on the missing Costa after reports of a bust-up with boss Conte.

The striker did not travel with the rest of the squad and Chelsea had initially declined to comment on Friday's reports but before the game Conte said, via the club's Twitter account, the 28-year-old suffered a back injury on Tuesday.

But after cruising to victory in style, the Blues hardly looked like they missed the 14-goal forward. What crisis?

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

