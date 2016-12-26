Leicester City have printed and distributed 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks as a show of solidarity with the suspended striker as he serves a three-match ban.

The 29-year-old will miss his side's Boxing Day meeting with Everton after he was sent off for a two-footed tackle on Mame Biram Diouf during last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Vardy masks have now been placed on every home seat at the King Power Stadium, with supporters encouraged to wear them throughout the game against Ronald Koeman’s side.

Leicester appealed against referee Craig Pawson’s decision to send Vardy off, believing that a push from Stoke’s Glen Johnson had prevented Vardy from controlling the challenge on Diouf.

However, Leicester’s appeal was rejected by the Football Association and Vardy's suspension was upheld.

The England international, whose goals propelled Leicester to their historic Premier League title win last season, will also be unavailable for visit of West Ham United on New Year’s Eve and the trip to Middlesbrough two days later.

Vardy will be in attendance at the King Power Stadium for the Everton game and is expected to sit alongside Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester’s owner.

Following the rejection of Leicester’s appeal, Srivaddhanaprabha claimed that the incident had made him “feel dispirit from football”.

On his Instagram account, the Thai businessman wrote: “I am so sorry for the unfair judgement of referee to Vardy and more sorry that our appeal was rejected. This kind of judgement distort the charming of English Premier.



“I spend a lot of time and effort to make my beloved LCFC a success, but this incident made me feel dispirit from football.

“Anyway, we move on now and it's time that we need to be unity together and cheer up (louder than before) to our team no matter what happen, we are fearless and never quit!”