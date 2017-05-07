Jurgen Klopp offered a miscellany of reasons for the stalemate which means the Champions League spot which seemed so likely when Liverpool reached late December in second place, with seven more goals than anyone else, will now go to the wire.

The pitch was too dry, slowing the speed of the ball, he said. The Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Foster did not behave “as a sportsman should” with an elaborate act of gamesmanship before making his first Premier League penalty save against James Milner, who had not missed one for eight years.

In the final reckoning, though, Liverpool simply lacked the creative spark to break through the unambitious drudgery of a Southampton side against whom they have failed to muster a single goal in 360 minutes of football this season. There was something deeply unattractive about Claude Puel’s side, whose campaign was effectively over, providing such meagre ambition as this, though teams with Champions League pretensions cut through. The muscularity Klopp has added since the turn of the year has been to the detriment of the creativity.

Liverpool 0 Southampton 0 player ratings







22 show all Liverpool 0 Southampton 0 player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 He was only forced to make a small number of saves, so it was an easy afternoon for the keeper.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 He was charging up and down the channels, but at times he was leaving Liverpool vulnerable the back when he was struggling to track back.

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 5 out of 10 Was clumsy in his challenges which gave away a cluster of unnecessary fouls. However, he held the line well at the back and used possession well.

4/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward afternoon for the defender due to a lack of attacks from the Saints, but he did his job when he was called upon.

5/22 James Milner – 4 out of 10 He missed from the penalty spot, which denied Liverpool the chance to take the lead. Despite an impressive record from the spot, Forster came out on top this time.

6/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 Appeared to run out of ideas in possession – when he was on the edge of the box he was just giving the ball away.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 He was pumping balls up to the strikers, but his efforts went unrewarded. He looked energetic, but he came out second best in a number of 50/50 challenges.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 A textbook display from Wijnaldum in the middle, but sometimes he needs to use the simple option as opposed to always going for the long ball.

9/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player in the first half – he appeared to have no end of energy and his movement off the ball was creating chances.

10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 4 out of 10 His movement was good, but when he was on the ball he failed to take any of his chances. He looked as though he needed an injection of confidence.

11/22 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 He looked menacing when he was charging at the Southampton defence, but he was just lacking the final product.

12/22 Fraser Forster – 9 out of 10 His exquisite penalty save kept the scores level and he made a collection of crucial stops throughout.

13/22 Cedric Soares – 7 out of 10 His repeated interceptions and clearances stopped a handful of Liverpool moves. He also used possession well from the back.

14/22 Jack Stephens – 5 out of 10 His moment of inanity for the handball was rescued by Forsters excellent save. Aside from that he defended well today.

15/22 Maya Yoshida – 5 out of 10 He was playing very deep, which was allowing the Liverpool to have a lot of space going forward.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 He was crashing into challenges, holding his position well and looked more than capable of maintaining the Liverpool forwards.

17/22 Dusan Tadic – 6 out of 10 He was finding himself in all of the right places, but just lacked service throughout.

18/22 Steven Davis – 6 out of 10 Was highly influential in the Southampton side today and he started a handful of promising moves for the visitors.

19/22 Oriol Romeu – 7 out of 10 His bruising challenge on Origi marked his authority in the early stages of the game. He battled hard and tackled well.

20/22 James Ward-Prowse – 6 out of 10 His deliveries into the area were menacing, but the Saints lacked an aerial threat so his crosses were never converted.

21/22 Sofiane Boufal – 4 out of 10 Aside from the occasional pass, Boufal had no input to the game today. He was constantly marked and did not seem to want the ball.

22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 4 out of 10 The striker went missing at times today and he failed to make any real impact when in possession.

It can only have compounded the private agony for the manager that Daniel Sturridge, still only fit for a cameo role, offered a fleeting reminder of what he might have brought to the team’s game all these months. His sublime spin around his marker into the six-yard box and rapier shot into the side-netting were the closest to electricity Liverpool got, when he arrived in the last 20 minutes, Yet the Englishman’s days in this city surely seem over this summer. The Sturridge medical drama has been too long-running for any other outcome.

The contribution both he and Adam Lallana made in Klopp’s dual substitution after the penalty controversy – which saw Forster put a divot of turf on the penalty spot, stand over Milner and whisper sweet nothings in his ear – left you wondering where the pair had been for the previous 70 minutes. It was self-evident that unlocking the door was going to be the problem. Klopp might have shown more creative ambition by starting the game with Lallana, at least.

There was little ingenuity to surprise the men Puel banked behind the goal: too much sideways movement and very little of the lateral variety. Liverpool were awarded their ‘advanced level quality standard’ by the Premier League at half time and they certainly did not earn it on the pitch.

Milner failed to convert his spot-kick (Getty)

Klopp has introduced a durability to the side which makes them far more utilitarian than the fast flowing side who flourished in the season’s early months but there are times when they seem side lack enough belief in their rear-guard to burst forward in numbers. They miss the injured Sadio Mane. Though Forster also saved sharply from third substitute Marko Grujic at the death, Klopp’s players were generally limited to shooting from range.

Southampton brought physicality. Romeu took Firmino out in the first half’s closing moments and Manolo Gabbiadini sent Joel Matip tumbling over the Liverpool by-line. The game was bad tempered at times. Klopp sent a water bottle flying after Emre Can and Lucas Leiva had been penalised for dispossessing Dusan Tadic together.





Forster has struggled for form of late but was superb against Liverpool (Getty)

The gift-wrapped opportunity arrived just beyond the hour when a smartly arced ball into the area from Lucas was elbowed away by Jack Stephens and the penalty was awarded – justifiably, despite the Southampton protestations which saw Cedric booked for dissent and James Ward-Prowse booked for time-wasting, after collecting a water bottle from the net.

​“You saw what they did. Why do you need my say on it?” Klopp observed. “Two yellow cards for them and with the time delay, I don’t know how long Forster needed for his kicks, four minutes, that is ambitious. But I have nothing to do with it….”



It was a committed defensive display from Southampton (Getty)

He said the Anfield pitch mystified him. “We gave all the water we had and after 15 minutes it was really dry, the wind and a little bit… It was difficult,” he observed. “You could see it – a lot passes you thought ‘why are they playing this?’ but it was difficult.”

Only the points matter now, though. Liverpool have 70 – which would earned them a Champions League place in all but two previous years – yet are left to wonder and worry whether a place at Europe’s high table will really be theirs.





The Kop revealed a pro-Jeremy Corbyn banner ahead of the game (Getty)

Liverpool

Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Lucas (Lallana 69), Can, Wijnaldum (Guijic 87); Origi (Sturridge 69), Firmino. Coutinho.

Substitutes: Karius, , Klavan, Moreno, Alexander-Armold.

Southampton

Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshiba, Bertand; Romeu, Davis; Tadic, Ward-Prowse, Boufal (Redmond 61). Gabbiadini.

Substitutes: Hassen, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Hojbjerg, Pied

Referee: B. Madley (West Yorkshire)

Attendance: 53,151

Star man: Forster

Match rating: 6

