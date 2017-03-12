Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that his club’s hopes of Champions League football next season depend on winning games when they do not play well, which they finally managed to do by coming from behind to beat Burnley 2-1.

Klopp’s fourth-placed side extend their lead over Arsenal and Manchester United to five and six points and the visit to Manchester City could conceivably see them leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side.

The German said it was the first “ugly” game at Liverpool he had won. “We all have to get used to it a little bit. It is the first ugly game I won,” he reflected. “Usually when we are not at our best we lost. The only thing is when you aren’t at your best it is close game and that is how it was.”

The Anfield side have generally played well and won or else dropped points this season. The win over Sean Dyche’s side, who for 45 minutes won the aerial battles and most of the first and second-ball challenges, brought Liverpool's first back-to- back wins of 2017.

Klopp said: “We were dominant enough. We played their game, the ball was in the air and battles for second balls. The goal we conceded we could have done better.

“There were a few other moments, a lot of headed challenges, and then you are 1-0 down. At the end of the first half we had our moments and then we scored a goal, nice goal, cross, there for the easy goal, if you want.

“We knew we have to do better. It was about formation, about orientation, when do we play the long balls. The plan from the beginning was to mix it up. Burnley was in this part of the game better. In the second half we did much better. They had not really a chance in open play. Simon [Mignolet] did an outstanding job for us in these situations [set pieces] and then Emre [Can] with a wonderful strike, a fantastic goal. Our rganisation was better. We had a few counter attacking moments and in the end we won the game.”

Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings









































1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Sprinted out of goal on several occasions to punch the ball to safety – decision making was on point. Getty

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Defended well, but looked more dangerous going forward. He was charging down the wings relentlessly. Getty

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 Held the shape well at the back and read the game well. Getty

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 5 out of 10 Was getting aggravated by Barnes and this was dragging him out of position. Getty

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 He patrolled up and down the pitch, passing the ball well and starting some great moves. Getty

6/22 Emre Can – 7 out of 10 Battled relentlessly and his goal capped the Liverpool win. It was a sublime strike. Getty

7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 His goal levelled scoring and gave Liverpool a lifeline. He ran the middle of the park today. Getty

8/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 His vision created a number of moves for Liverpool and caused problems for Burnley’s back four. Getty

9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s main prospect going forward in the first half, but failed to test Heaton. Getty

10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet display by a man of his ability and reputation – just did not get involved. Getty

11/22 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 His positioning was spot on, but he did not have enough time on the ball to make an impact. Getty

12/22 Burnley: Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of saves, but it was not enough to keep his side in it. Getty

13/22 Matthew Lowton – 6 out of 10 His assist for the first goal was simply sublime. Continued to pump balls up to the strikers. Getty

14/22 Ben Mee – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact on the game – did not see a lot of the ball. Getty

15/22 Ben Mee – 5 out of 10 Made a number of unnecessary fouls, to give Liverpool free kicks out of nowhere. Getty

16/22 Stephen Ward – 6 out of 10 Played it safe at the back and made a number of vital clearances and interceptions. Getty

17/22 George Boyd – 7 out of 10 Boyd was oozing with confidence today and it reflected In his performance. He was going for goal and running at players. Getty

18/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10 Aside from being at the heart of the controversy, he did not do a lot. He gave away too many fouls. Getty

19/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10 Looked encouraging when he picked up the ball and sprinted at the Liverpool players. Should have seen more of it. Getty

20/22 Scott Arfield – 5 out of 10 Was marked out of the game at times by the Liverpool midfield. Getty

21/22 Ashley Barnes – 7 out of 10 His goal opened the scoring and he continued to cause a nuisance of himself all afternoon. Getty

22/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well and worked well with Barnes, but he needed to show more confidence in front of goal. Getty

Burnley manager Sean Dyche’s side have still not won away all season but they were resilient and strong in the challenge, and the manager said more “luck” was due.

“It was a good performance, a solid performance. It is a broken record [buy] I thought we deserved something. We were resolute in our defending, good organisation, a good tactical plan, a sublime first goal, two or three other chances. We ruffled their feathers, deliberately made it awkward for them.

"Today is a nearly but we have had too many nearlys on the road. We need to make it happen but if we play like that, we will make it happen.”