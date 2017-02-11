An Anfield night when Liverpool’s players time-warped back to September and October, delivering the level of performance that can make them seem irresistible.

This victory – their first of 2017 in the league– was secured largely because of an opening 25-minute period where Sadio Mané scored twice, shaking Tottenham’s confidence, intercepting their swagger.

It should worry Maurico Pochettino that the reaction of his players from there was so meek. If you start to believe Liverpool all over again – that not so much really needs to be done to ensure expectations of supporters will be met some time soon, what happened next makes you doubt Tottenham because the going got tough and Liverpool’s appetite to try and start putting things right after a wretched month was so much greater.

Klopp won his tactical duel with Pochettino ( Getty Images)

Liverpool, indeed, had to make a fast start to inject the crowd with belief. Their earliest challenges were meaty; their earliest passes were forward and with conviction. Lucas Leiva, positioned at centre back because of Dejan Lovren’s absence due to a knee injury, was the sharpest in to tackles, kicking anything near him that moved. It was perhaps understandable that he proceeded to lace the ball as far away from his person as possible because in circumstances, Liverpool’s defence was one that needed certainty.

Liverpool were up for this. Had all of the chances been scored, they would have led Tottenham by five goals to two by the half hour mark. The day began with stories about Mané – why he plays for Liverpool and not Tottenham; why Tottenham chose not to sign him in the summer despite having him at their Enfield training centre ready to process a move from Southampton.

Liverpool, supposedly, were prepared to pay the asking fee while Tottenham were not – a detail released in timely fashion for Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, especially when many have criticised them for not paying premium rates.

Mane had a number of chances to add to his goal tally ( Getty Images)

Mané became the second most expensive player in Liverpool’s history and the devastation of his performances since have made it seem like they got him on the cheap. His influence cannot be overestimated because he is the only player with the speed to turn bad passes into good ones or, indeed, convert clearances like the ones Lucas was making into reasonable opportunities.

Liverpool had gone hunting in midfield for his first goal, with Adam Lallana seizing possession from Victor Wanyama and Georginio Wijnaldum slicing through Tottenham’s defence with a pass. From there, when Mané’s away from you, the pursuit to stop him becomes almost impossible.

Like Liverpool, Tottenham’s squad isn’t particularly big so when two players that normally start are missing, it shows eventually. They need Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose back as soon as possible because Eric Dier is not enjoying the season he had last year and Ben Davies does not have the pace to provide the attacking intent they need from a left back.

Davies endured a torrid time against the raw pace of Mane ( Getty Images)

For Mané’s second goal, his role was that of a coyote on the look-out for a feed while Dier – the natural prey – reacted to the approach with all the stealth of a beast stung by a tranquiliser dart. Again, Mané was away from a defence. And you know what happens then.

The Senegalese may have had a six-minute hat-trick had it not been for the reflexes of Hugo Lloris. Pochettino was shell-shocked by what he saw, sinking into the seat in his dugout, biting his nails and ashen faced.

Their best chances came quickly, for Heung-min Son and then Dele Alli and had one of them been taken, maybe Liverpool’s evening would have been more testing than it was.

Ultimately, the outcome makes you think Chelsea will be champions. What happens below them is less certain. Only two points now separates the next five teams.