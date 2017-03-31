Commentary from Manchester triggered a wave of solidarity across Merseyside on Friday afternoon. Twelve miles of road separates Liverpool’s training ground to the east of the city from Everton’s in the far south and it’s safe to assume the managers involved had not briefed one another about the message they wanted to ram home. And yet, without the same question being asked, each of them name-checked José Mourinho, agreeing that he is right about one thing at least.

Mourinho had said that he was “totally against” international friendlies after Chris Smalling and Phil Jones sustained injuries while playing in the same England games that affected Adam Lallana’s conditioning and ultimately means he will miss the next four weeks of the season.

Lallana’s absence affects the way Liverpool play greatly because of his energy and determination and Jürgen Klopp was the first to speak about his loss. It transpired that like Ronald Koeman, he was frustrated about having just one full training day to get ready for a key Premier League match – the derby, indeed. While Klopp sent the players that had returned earliest out for a gentle jog on Thursday, Koeman decided on what he described as a “walking session” at Finch Farm.

Klopp admitted that he is “not famous for having the same opinion” as Mourinho but the consequence of such light preparation was questions in relation to whether there is any point in international friendlies at all. Koeman, meanwhile, suggested that clubs would have to form a bloc to provoke Fifa into changing their calendar.

“This is a situation for all of us,” Klopp said. “Belgium played a friendly in Russia on Tuesday night. Do you really think they use this game for the World Cup in two years? That is not what anybody needs. Would anyone miss international friendlies? I’m not sure. Maybe we should try.”

To say that Koeman was livid about the impact of the latest round of World international fixtures on Everton’s squad would be the understatement of the year. On a hand-written A4 pad, he had written his thoughts about James McCarthy aggravating his hamstring injury on duty with Republic of Ireland, which means he could miss the rest of Everton’s season.

1/22 Maarten Stekelenburg His injury troubles haunted him once again as he hobbled off after an hour's inactivity. 5/10

2/22 Seamus Coleman Everton's main threat especially early in proceedings as he bombed up and down the right flank. 7/10

3/22 Ramiro Funes Mori Brought into the side in the absence of Jagielka, he was often slow to react to danger. Wasted a good chance on the stroke of half-time. 5/10

4/22 Ashley Williams A 500th league game for the Welshman ended in disappointment as he was beaten to the ball by Mane for the winner. 6/10

5/22 Leighton Baines The captain for the night was typically effective on the move, but too often pulled out of position. 6/10

6/22 James McCarthy Another Everton player who succumbed to injury after a battling first half performance. 5/10

7/22 Idrissa Gueye The brightest spark in the home ranks. He was dynamic in midfield, breaking up play and starting attacks at pace. 7/10

8/22 Enner Valencia Given a second start in attack, he was tenacious in winning possession in the first half before fading. 5/10

9/22 Ross Barkley Energetic but lacked ability, composure and responsibility. Deserved to have his night ended by a red card. 3/10

10/22 Aaron Lennon Delivered a couple of teasing left-wing crosses but was too often on the peripheries of the contest. 5/10

11/22 Romelu Lukaku Delivered a couple of teasing left-wing crosses but was too often on the peripheries of the contest. 5/10

12/22 Simon Mignolet Another clean sheet for the recalled goalkeeper, he was hardly troubled by Everton's attack. 6/10

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne Like Coleman, the Liverpool right-back was one of the most threatening players and linked well with Wijnaldum. 7/10

14/22 Dejan Lovren Dominant in the air, he bossed Everton's attackers - occasionally by foul means. 7/10

15/22 Ragnar Klavan Continued to deputise in defence, he executed a number of excellent blocks inside the six-yard box. 8/10

16/22 James Milner Received an early reminder of his duties from a furious Klopp, but rallied to propel his team to victory. 6/10

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum A busy display in Liverpool's midfield but was continually off target after working himself into good positions. 6/10

18/22 Jordan Henderson The captain held Liverpool's two defensive banks together in the early stages, and showed attacking intent in the second period. 7/10

19/22 Adam Lallana Quiet compared to recent weeks, he was nevertheless economical with the ball at his feet. 5/10

20/22 Sadio Mane The late matchwinner was rewarded for his willingness to chase loose balls to the last. 7/10

21/22 Divock Origi His goalscoring run came to an end as he snatched at the few chances that came his way. 5/10

22/22 Firmino More of an attacking threat that previous games particularly after the break. Denied by both Stekelenburg and Robles. 6/10

Koeman reached for a pair of reading glasses, he applied them to his face and looked down at the sheet in front of him, proceeding to accuse Martin O’Neill of failing to protect his midfielder. Then, he blamed the player for not taking enough responsibility with his own health.

Even before McCarthy’s absence, Koeman was dealing with availability issues. McCarthy might have been able to replace Morgan Schneiderlin at Anfield, but Koeman confirmed the Frenchman - so influential since signing from Manchester United - has not recovered from a calf tear sustained two weeks ago in the victory over Hull City. Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori played in that game. After what happened to them while away with Ireland and Argentina, it will be a surprise if they feature again in 2017.

“There have been a lot of comments about the break and I totally agree with José Mourinho about friendlies,” Koeman said. “It has happened to us now but it happens to other Premier League teams where you get your players back on a Friday morning and play on a Saturday with a 12.30pm kick off. We and Liverpool are in the same position. That's crazy. You can't train, you can't prepare as you would like to do. It is recover, recover, recover and for tactics you can only talk to the players on the pitch.”

Koeman has only seventeen players to choose from and that includes inexperienced defenders Jonjoe Kenny and Matthew Pennington, who are likely to be selected as substitutes against Liverpool and then again at Manchester United on Tuesday.

Koeman was livid about James McCarthy's hamstring injury

Klopp admitted Lallana is a player “we cannot replace,” but, he added, “we can find a solution.” With Jordan Henderson missing again through injury and Daniel Sturridge not yet back in training despite reports to the contrary, Klopp was mulling over the advantages of a change in system. “But then, we didn’t train and all the players used different systems playing for their national teams," Klopp concluded. "So I am not sure it would make a lot of sense."