Crystal Palace’s James Tomkins has hit out against Marko Grujic over the tackle that left him sidelined for three weeks, branding it “disgusting” while arguing that “the challenge was brushed under the carpet”.

After being subject to the Liverpool player's challenge at Anfield on 23 April, Tomkins went on to miss Palace’s following games against Tottenham, Burnley and Manchester City.

The Eagles lost all three matches, imperilling their Premier League status, before securing victory against Hull at the weekend to confirm their place in England’s top flight for next season.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Crystal Palace vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Steve Mandanda – 5 out of 10 Made some terrific saves today, but sadly he let in four. Getty Images

2/22 Joel Ward – 5 out of 10 He did the simple stuff well, but it was a quiet game by his standard. Getty Images

3/22 Scott Dann – 6 out of 10 He is a great physical threat and good in the air. Done his job, but the attack of Liverpool was too much for him at times. Getty Images

4/22 James Tomkins – 6 out of 10 He was an important element to the defence – he tackled well and his clearances saved his side at times. Getty Images

5/22 Martin Kelly – 5 out of 10 Had a quiet game. Was clumsy in possession and failed to make a mark on the game. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Yohan Cabaye – 6 out of 10 He was always looking forward when on the ball and his passing was faultless today. Getty Images

7/22 James McArthur – 7 out of 10 Deserved his two goals today – good performance and made his possession on the ball count. Getty Images

8/22 Joe Ledley – 5 out of 10 He done his job out there, but he was not as involved perhaps as much as he would have liked to have been. Should have done more. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Lee Chung-yong – 5 out of 10 For a man of such promise, he didn’t provide the goods today. When on the ball he made the right decisions, but aside from that he was quiet. Getty Images

10/22 Wilfried Zaha – 5 out of 10 His pace and skill caused problems for the Liverpool defence from time to time, but he should have been more involved. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 He was an aerial threat as always and he linked well with Zaha. However, he didn’t look threatening in front of goal. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

12/22 Loris Karius – 6 out of 10 He made a number of impressive saves, but caught got twice in the first half. Overall, he performed well and looked safe between the sticks. Getty Images

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 Getty Images

14/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 Getty Images

15/22 Joel Matip – 7 out of 10 AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Alberto Moreno – 4 out of 10 He showed a lot of attacking promise, but his defending was his downfall. He was caught out of position on numberous occasions. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

17/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 His vision was extraordinary as he put through numerous through balls that broke the Palace defence. Getty Images

18/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10 He scored a good goal and battled well in the middle of the park Liverpool FC via Getty Images

19/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 Had a relatively quiet performance, but he done his job and his work rate was exceptional. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

20/22 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 His awareness, vision and ability on the ball is faultless. He ran the show. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

21/22 Sadio Mane – 5 out of 10 He attacked well, but his decision making was questionable at times. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his individual excellence and he battled well throughout. AFP/Getty Images

Tomkins returned for Palace’s 4-0 rout of the Tigers and revealed after the game that not enough had been made of Grujic’s tackle which, he argued, could have resulted in a long-term injury.

“The challenge was brushed under the carpet a bit,” he said. “I’m not one to complain about the physical aspects of the game and I accept opposing players are going to be competitive but I thought the tackle was disgusting really.

“I managed to get away with it because it could have been a lot worse. I worked very hard to get myself back to fitness and just wasn’t quite ready for City last week but I was very happy to come in against Hull even though there’s still a bit of pain.

"We’ve had a lot of injuries, obviously Mama (Sakho) has been great for us and Scott (Dann) has been recovering from a long-term injury.

"We’ve had Martin Kelly playing centre-back even though he’s normally a right-full so he deserves a lot of credit for stepping in and playing so well.

“Last week against City was a difficult game for the entire team but we all deserve a lot of credit for the performance we put in against Hull.”