Liverpool have announced that the club's kits next season will feature a special commemorative crest to mark their 125th anniversary.

The Merseyside club was formed 125 years ago on Wednesday, 15 March 1892, but birthday celebrations will not be held until later this year.

‘Liverpool Football Club’ was first proposed by John Houlding, then-president of cross-city rivals Everton, after a dispute with his board of directors had forced him to form a new club.

The club was only officially recognised by the Board of Trade on the following 3 June, on which date the club will mark their official 125th anniversary this year.

Liverpool’s anniversary crest will be revealed in April to coincide with the launch of the 2017/18 season kit, according to the club’s official website.

125 years ago today, Liverpool Football Club was born. pic.twitter.com/12YDcRoyR3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2017

The current kits worn by Jürgen Klopp’s side, which are manufactured by American sportswear brand New Balance, feature a simple Liverbird design rather than the official crest.

Liverpool radically changed their crest to mark their last milestone anniversary, the club's centenary in 1992. A depiction of the Shankly Gates and, later, two eternal flames were added to the Liverbird design.