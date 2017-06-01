There was a delicious coincidence at Anfield this week. First came the news that Ian Ayre had decided to walk out on his new job as general manager of 1860 Munich just hours before a humiliating relegation to the third tier of German football was confirmed. Then came the announcement that Peter Moore had officially replaced Ayre as Liverpool’s chief executive.

The decisions reflect where Liverpool have been off the pitch at least and, perhaps, where they might go. In choosing to leave Munich after barely eight weeks, Ayre has revealed that he did not complete all of the necessary checks when joining a club that he described only in February as “undoubtedly belonging back in the Bundesliga.”

While Ayre has since spent most of his time in the Middle East working with 1860s’s controversial majority shareholder Hasan Ismaik and has rarely been seen in Munich, Moores has spent the same period seeing out his notice with EA Sports, the successful gaming creator that desperately did not want him to leave but ultimately allowed him to earlier than his terms of employment stipulated because of his achievements there, along with the respect they had for him as a person following a decade’s service.

Liverpool summer transfer targets







10 show all Liverpool summer transfer targets

















1/10 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool will be one of a host of clubs chasing the signature of 25-year-old Dutch centre-back Van Dijk. Injury problems have given Klopp a headache this season and while Joel Matip looks a good signing, Van Dijk would certainly be an upgrade on other options. He will not come cheap and it is thought that Southampton will demand as much as £50 million if Liverpool want to add him to their contingent of ex-Saints players. With Sakho on his way out and the club looking to make a statement, Liverpool will be keen but wary that any deal will likely depend on Champions League qualification.

2/10 Naby Keita A difficult signing to pull off, but one that Liverpool are interested in making. Keita's dynamic performances in the centre of RB Leipzig's midfield have caught Klopp's eye, but also the attention of Bayern Munich, who are also monitoring the player.

3/10 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Somewhat surprising reports have arisen over recent weeks that Chamberlain will be a Liverpool player next season. A disappointing season for Arsenal has left their squad in disarray, and it is thought that the 23 year-old midfielder is seeking a new challenge. The player’s versatility across midfield positions is an appealing to Klopp, who will need added squad depth. Arsenal will not be keen to sell to a rival, but if the rumours are to be believed, Chamberlain has his heart set on the Merseyside club and a £35 million transfer could well be on the cards.

4/10 Sandro Ramirez The struggling Spanish club will find it difficult to keep hold of the forward, 21, this summer as interest from Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham intensifies. Daniel Sturridge will surely leave Anfield in search of more game time, therefore vacating a spot for La Masia graduate Ramirez. 17 appearances between 2014-16 were not enough to keep him at Barcelona and, confident in his ability, he joined Malaga to prove his worth. After just one season at the club he has done just that, and could cost suitors just £5 million if suggestions of a release clause are to be believed.

5/10 Jonas Hector A player Klopp will know well, the 26 year-old is thought to be a serious option with the manager unconvinced by Alberto Moreno. James Milner has deputised brilliantly this season but an out-and-out left back is a priority for the summer. Hector has earned 27 caps for Germany since 2014 and is known for his excellent positional understanding and for putting in accurate crosses. It is thought he would cost in excess of £20 million, which could be well worth it for a good player approaching his prime years.

6/10 Ben Chilwell Also a target for Arsenal, Chilwell has been flirting with a move away from Leicester for some time and could well be brought in to compete with another summer left-back signing. Age is on his side at just 20 and he is considered one of the most promising defensive talents in England. His fee would unlikely exceed £5 million making him an attractive option for Liverpool.

7/10 Mattia De Sciglio Another full-back option, the Italian has been linked with Liverpool for some time and it is thought that a move could finally materialise as he enters the last year of his contract. Milan will be reluctant to lose him for free next summer and could cut their losses by selling for around £15 million as their new Chinese owners seek to revamp the team. De Sciglio is an experienced player with 108 caps for his current club and 31 for Italy, and is able to play at right or left back; a valuable asset in any team.

8/10 Douglas Costa The 26 year old Brazilian winger has gained plaudits for his performances at the German champions, yet the player stated earlier in the season that he is ‘not that happy’, presumably at missing out to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben regularly. He would cost upwards of £25 million and have plenty of suitors, meaning Liverpool are simply one of many clubs he could choose from, although he did recently ‘like’ a tweet from a Liverpool fan about the possibility of him joining the club. There is also a chance that Costa is happy in Munich but is seeking an improved deal, which would come as no real surprise.

9/10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The most speculative target on the list is Gabon forward Aubameyang, who became a household name under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. Constant questions over his future are expected to culminate in a move this summer, and while his former boss will no doubt be interested, European giants Real Madrid are circling and thought to be his preferred destination. While the versatile Roberto Firmino has had a good season deployed as Liverpool’s first choice striker and Divock Origi a promising talent, they still lack a world class centre forward like Aubameyang. Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke stated earlier this year that the striker, who has three years to run on his contract, would only leave ‘for an outrageous fee’.

10/10 Isco If available, not many clubs would say no to the chance to sign Isco. Klopp has reportedly identified the Spanish playmaker as his ideal signing if Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona as feared. While this scenario is unlikely to materialise, Liverpool would need to soften the heavy blow that losing the talismanic Coutinho would deal, and the funds could be reinvested into buying Isco, whose contract expires in 2018.

Ayre had been an unpopular figure amongst supporters and was the last senior administrative link to Liverpool’s previous owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks – the Texan businessman that hired him as a commercial director in 2007, three years before the financial position of the club almost resulted in administration.

Moore might have joined Liverpool in a role above Ayre in 2011 when Fenway Sports Group sought a replacement for Christian Purslow but he judged then the timing was not right despite raw temptation: Moore was a Liverpool fan and had spent the first few years of his life in the Garston area of the city where his father had been a dock worker and then manager of the Gay Cavalier pub.

Having started his own working life as a PE teacher in north Wales, Moore moved to America to become a football coach. Breaks in business came with Patrick, the football boot maker, and then Reebok where he signed a deal to become Liverpool’s kit manufacturer in 1995. After moving into the gaming industry with Sega, he developed a close relationship with Bill Gates at Microsoft, helping build Xbox into the dominant brand it is today.

Moore decided to leave EA and the lifestyle of the San Francisco Bay area for Liverpool and a temporary apartment high above the dock road because at 62, he recognised an opportunity like this might not be offered again. If Moore feels like a step up for Liverpool from Ayre - like he might almost be too qualified having decided to trade positions at a conglomerate conservatively estimated to be worth $5bn for a football club optimistically valued at around £1bn, he dismisses the suggestion that his decision to return to Liverpool represents a personal step down.

“Football’s a really big business now,” he says. “You’ve got to keep moving. I come from an industry in Silicon Valley where every day you realise technology is a non-stop river. You’ve got to constantly be on your toes, working hard, be aware of your surroundings, make sure you’re tweaking your company’s direction and strategy. How do you drive revenue? How you manage costs? Here, it’s no different.”

Moore is sitting at the top of a table in an executive lounge in Anfield’s new main stand. Beyond the windows, several diggers are moving soil from one end of the ground to the other. What Moore says next is highly relevant to Liverpool because despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League, there is so much room for improvement.

“What we have to do is provide the team down there on that pitch when it’s finished with every resource they need to be successful, that is the challenge of modern football.” Moore continues. “We see clubs that just can’t keep up with it. It’s always sad for me to see clubs that I grew up with as a boy that were powerhouses and have fallen off the pace. I’ve seen this in the world of Silicon Valley, once you drop off the pace catching back up again and being relevant, attracting talent, it becomes very, very difficult.”

Moore’s responsibilities will be different to Ayre’s, who was criticised for his perceived inability to complete important transfer deals to the advantage of rival clubs. Moore’s primary focus will be instead around improving Liverpool’s relatively healthy financial outlook and that means Michael Edwards, who became sporting director in November and has since separately been grouped by Fenway’s Mike Gordon and, indeed, Moore in the “world class” category will get his chance to prove his reputation as a scout and a negotiator this summer. It is very clear that Moore backs Fenway’s strategy in trying to find value in players where others have not.

Peter Moore joined Liverpool on their post-season tour of Australia ( Getty )

“Look, I have been involved in a company that on public record has acquired other companies for $1b and it hasn’t quite worked out,” he explains. “I have lived through what is known as M and A activity – Mergers and Acquisitions – and what I have learned over the years is that it is not how much you pay but what you get. And so you have a kid called Philippe Coutinho playing out there who cost £8m and then you have other guys who cost four or five times that around the league.”

Moores introduced himself to Jürgen Klopp over a couple of pints in a Formby pub and he says it became immediately obvious that the key decision makers at Liverpool share the same vision. It does not worry him that Manchester City have spent more than £70million on two players this summer already while Liverpool have recruited Dominic Solanke for practically nothing because the forward divides opinion at Chelsea.

“Maybe I’m naive but I’m not looking at my competitors' spending and deciding that I need to spend the same regardless of the quality of the players. That makes no business sense to me,” he adds. “I trust Michael Edwards implicitly to do a value proposition of a particular player and say, based on the data analytics we have on them and the comparables we have on other players, that this is what we go for."

“I’m yet to see the process of how it works," Moores admits. "But I hear nothing but good things the way we do it and in particular about Michael - and his process of this. The theory that because Man City spends £100m we need to spend £100m? Listen, we may spend £100m. Who knows? But it won’t be because they spend £100m. If your next-door neighbour puts £50,000 into his greenhouse and for you to keep up with comparable rates on your street, will you spend fifty-thousand quid on a greenhouse? No! You do what makes good sense for your house. I can’t think of a better analogy than the greenhouse!”