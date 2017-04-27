Liverpool have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2017/18 season to commemorate the club's 125-year anniversary.

The club say the new kit takes inspiration from designs used in years past and appears to echo the famous European Cup-winning strip of the 1984 season.

"There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special," captain Jordan Henderson says.

"Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest -- we'll wear it with pride."

‘Liverpool Football Club’ was formed on 15 March 1892, following a dispute between John Houlding, then-president of cross-city rivals Everton, and his board of directors.

The newly-formed club was only officially recognised by the Board of Trade on the following 3 June. Liverpool plan to hold a "season of activities" marking the anniversary this summer.

The current New Balance kits worn by Jürgen Klopp’s side feature a simple Liverbird design rather than the official crest.

Liverpool radically changed their crest to mark their last milestone anniversary, the club's centenary in 1992.

A depiction of the Shankly Gates and, later, two eternal flames were added to the Liverbird design.