Liverpool launched their brand new home kit last month, modelling a darker red and a redesigned home badge in order to commemorate the club’s 125-year anniversary.

The shirt, created by sports manufacturer New Balance, is on sale to fans in the UK for £50 – but fans abroad could pay less than half that amount.

Alongside the official replica shirt, the Reds have launched a cut-price version of the new home kit for fans in China, in a bid to prevent fans purchasing cheap, counterfeit alternatives.

China is a huge market all Premier League teams are keen to explore, but have often failed to turn a big profit, given the cheaper alternatives, even though they are fake.

As a result, Liverpool have made a home shirt available to fans at only £23, although the club’s official supplier New Balance won’t be involved in the manufacturing process.

It is made of cheaper materials but will feature the redesigned commemorative badge and the logo of sponsor Standard Chartered.

A source close to the club told the Financial Times that the idea was to promote official club merchandise “at a competitive price for fans in that part of the world”.

“The club does not condone counterfeit goods and hopes fans will chose an official product rather than a copy,” they said.

The shirt will be sold on Liverpool’s official online store on the likes of websites such as Alibaba, whereas counterfeit shirts are on sale in Chinese markets for as little as £4.