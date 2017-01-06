Jurgen Klopp will welcome much-heralded teenage defender Joe Gomez back into the Liverpool first team in the FA Cup third round tie with Plymouth Argyle, having taken close personal attention in the player’s recovery from serious injuries.

Gomez, signed for £3.5 million from Charlton Athletic, broke into the Liverpool squad under Brendan Rodgers but suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury playing for England under-21's, just days after Klopp had taken over at Anfield in October 2015.

The teenager appeared on course to win a place under Klopp during pre-season last summer only to suffer a bad Achilles injury that has sidelined him until now.

“We’ve actually had a lot of contact,” said Klopp. “It’s how it is with injured players, they spend a lot of time of the day here because of treatment and different kinds of therapy and training.

“For a player who has never played for me we have a good relationship. I’ve spoken more to him than most of the other players because I’m here for a little bit longer than them and so is he - we’ve had lunch and dinner a lot of times together. It’s good.”

Despite Gomez’s problems, the 19-year-old’s potential ensured that he always figured in his manager’s thoughts and Klopp revealed that he always left room in his squad planing for his eventual return.

“It depends on the quality of the player,” said Klopp. “It’s not about having a talent or whatever.

“If you bring a talent in too early you don’t help him. That’s how it is easy. Joe, for sure, is one where it is worth keeping a space in the squad for him.

“He was really unlucky. I can still remember the situation when he had the injury. I saw it in an under-21 game on television and thought “oh my God”. It was really unlucky.

“Sometimes life should be nice, that the train is not running away without you, and that’s what we always thought about. Everybody was and is sure about his quality. He’s still a very, very young boy and we took him for a reason. Okay, it was before I was here but it was a good reason. We try to create some space where he can develop and perform when possible.”

Meanwhile, Klopp has still to receive any interest in unwanted defender Mamadou Sakho and does not feel it necessary to talk further with the Frenchman about his future.

Signed for £18 million in the summer of 2013, Sakho has fallen out of favour with Klopp and is yet to feature this season with Liverpool now happy to let him leave the club during the current transfer window, although the manager has not spoken further with him.

“No. The situation is clear internally,” said Klopp. “Everything is said. At the moment there is no reason to talk. The things are clear and on the table.”

Gomez is set to start for Liverpool in their FA Cup clash against Plymouth ( Getty )

Klopp also revealed that England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who was injured in the weekend win over Manchester City, has not suffered a long-term problem and, while unavailable for forthcoming ties in the FA and League Cups, should be available for Liverpool’s next league game, at Manchester United a week on Sunday.

“Actually, some good news,” said Klopp. “We had this issue with the heel and we had to take him out for a while but he’s already on the way back.

“There is no chance for the weekend and no risk for the Southampton game but I’m sure after then that he is back.”