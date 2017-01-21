Paul Clement reiterated his commitment to keeping Fernando Llorente at Swansea City after the Basque forward’s two goals helped inflict Liverpool’s first defeat at Anfield in a year.

Llorente, who was signed from Sevilla last summer, is a transfer target for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. Conte had previously recruited him from Athletic Bilbao when he was Juventus manager.

Though Gylfi Sigurdsson secured Swansea’s victory, in Clement’s assessment, Llorente’s earlier goals had injected his teammates with the necessary confidence to go and win the game even after Roberto Firmino had brought the score level.

“I think his performance was very good. If you get the right service in to him, he’s a goalscorer. That comes from set pieces and crosses,” Clement said.

“Am I afraid to lose him? I want to keep him. I’d say that’s a priority over the next few weeks.”

Clement spoke about changing the mindset of a Swansea team that had been bottom of the Premier League at the start of the day having conceded the most goals in the division.

“We’re not going to look at the table, how many wins or points we need. It’s about delivering performances. Against Arsenal (when Swansea lost 4-0 at home), that performance was 35 minutes long. Here, it was a 90-minute performance and took our chances when they came along. The next objective is to put in a performance against Southampton, nothing else.

“It’s a clean slate when a new coach comes in. I’ve told the players we’re starting afresh. I’ve tried to keep it simple and get the basics right. Liverpool have got a lot of technical players who are good in tight spaces. It was a plan to let Liverpool go wide and encourage them to put crosses in the box. In the air, we had the defence to deal with that threat.

Liverpool vs Swansea player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Swansea player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 The Swans had very few shots on target, so after conceding three – it was not a good day at the office for Mignolet. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Looked lethal going forward in the first half. He was making menacing runs and putting good deliveries into the box. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 He led the line at the back well and made a number of crucial clearances and interceptions. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 5 out of 10 He deserves credit for his strength at the back, but at times he was giving away needless fouls. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook Milner performance, completed with an incredible assist. He worked persistently and used possession well. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10. Had a number of chances in front of goal, but he failed to even test Fabianski. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 6 out of 10 The skipper lacked presence today on the pitch and I believe for a man of his ability – he should have done more. Nonetheless, on the ball he created a number of chances. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His assist for Firmino’s goal was extraordinary and he continued to deliver balls into the box. Defensively, he needs some work. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

9/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10 The Englishman was at the heart of almost every Liverpool move and his choices on the ball were phenomenal. He was denied by the woodwork in the dying minutes of the game. Getty Images

10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 6 out of 10 The Brazilian done well on his return to Anfield – but his efforts remained unrewarded. It always seemed to be lacking the final product. Getty Images

11/22 Roberto Firmino – 8 out of 10 The 25-year-old terrorised the Swansea defence throughout and his two goals gave Liverpool a late lifeline. They were both impressive finishes and were a true example of this man’s striking prowess. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

12/22 Lukasz Fabianski – 6 out of 10 Despite conceding two, he made a number of vital saves to keep his side in it, particularly in the latter stages of the fixture. Did well to collect the ball from set-pieces. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Naughton – 5 out of 10 He looked lost at times in his own position, but as the game progressed he did find his feet and make a number of challenges. Getty Images

14/22 Alfie Mawson – 7 out of 10 He defended courageously throughout – diving into every tackle and lunging in front of every loose ball. Broke down a number of Liverpool moves. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

15/22 Federico Fernandez – 6 out of 10 His positioning was good at the back, which helped the Swansea defence keep their shape and deny the Liverpool strike force. Getty Images

16/22 Martin Olsson – 7 out of 10 Looked unsettled at the start, but found his stride quickly and began impacting the game. Was a key element to all of Swansea’s moves going forward. Reuters

17/22 Jack Cork – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet performance by his standards, but he did well in the air and cleared the danger regularly. Getty Images

18/22 Tom Carroll – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old had an impact on the game throughout and his assist for Llorente’s goal was exceptional. He was tracking back and his work rate was faultless. Getty Images

19/22 Leroy Fer – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance, but it was not enough to provide a real influence on the game. Did make a number of good runs into the danger zone. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

20/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson – 6 out of 10 He deserved his late goal for a promising performance, but was playing too narrow at times and this was giving Clyne space down the wing. Getty Images

21/22 Wayne Routledge – 6 out of 10 He started quickly and led a number of attacks for The Swans. His width was working, but he lacked service. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

22/22 Fernando Llorente – 8 out of 10 Once he received the deliveries that he deserved – he made it count. He scored two tremendous goals and took every chance that came his way. Exceptional performance. AFP/Getty Images

“To concede two so quickly was not a good moment. The crowd lifted and that gave Liverpool a lot more energy.

“This kind of performance can give everyone a big lift. The team has been down at times and criticised for not being able to make a response. Going two ahead and having been penned back, this shows the character is there.”

Paul Clement wants Swansea to do everything they can to keep Fernando Llorente (Getty)

Jürgen Klopp was dismayed at the passive response of his players to long balls that led to Swansea’s winner. “It could not have been any worse,” he admitted, developing on his criticism of his defence. “I don't know how Llorente could be completely alone to score the first in the six-yard box,” he added. “The defending around all three goals wasn't good enough, 100 per cent. Defending [is] a very important part of the game.”

Klopp had chosen to use Ragnar Klavan at centre back, even with Joel Matip available to play having been given clearance by Fifa following the uncertainty of the last few weeks after his decision not to represent Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations. Klavan was at fault for Sigurdsson’s 75th minute intervention.

“Joel had just two training sessions to prepare properly for the game,” Klopp reasoned. “So the preparation was not ideal.”