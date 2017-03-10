As he sat watching Barcelona’s incredible second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp didn’t himself missing the Champions League – because he knows Liverpool weren’t good enough to be there.

After a torrid start to 2017, the Reds took a big step towards Champions League qualification with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal to leapfrog them into the top four.

Should Klopp’s side manage a victory over Burnley at home on Sunday, the gap between themselves and fifth-placed Arsenal will be five points, although both the Gunners and sixth-placed Manchester United will have two games in hand.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







7 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer











1/7 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark, courtesy of his persistent injury problems. He could potentially still contribute if he easily slotted into Liverpool’s dynamic frontline, which was so effective in the early part of the season. Unfortunately, that unit appears to lose its balance once Sturridge is inserted into it. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/7 Alberto Moreno Frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal, kept out of it by a makeshift left-back, Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/7 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity. Mignolet is simply the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/7 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has under-performed when called upon several time this season. His contractual situation is more pressing, however. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/7 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/7 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s discipline issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/7 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper once again. If he does, last summer's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

And the German struck a pragmatic figure in his press conference on Friday and insisted he wasn’t kicking his heels thinking ‘we should be there’ when the eyes of the footballing world were fixed on the Nou Camp.

“As a person I’m like this – what I don’t have, I don’t miss because it is pragmatic,” said Klopp. “I don’t miss Champions League because I know we were not good enough to qualify for it.

“I know it is wonderful to play there. I don’t need this feeling in front of the television that I would be highly motivated to go there next year but when I watched it this week, especially the Barcelona game, I thought ‘I love football’.

“It is unbelievable that things like this are possible. It was great to watch of course.”

Despite being in the all-important fourth place, Klopp admitted Liverpool could miss out on a place at Europe’s top table, with 11 games to go of the Premier League race.

Liverpool have already lost once to Burnley this season – their first defeat of the campaign – and all subsequent defeats have been to teams in the lower half of the table, while maintaining a fantastic record against fellow members of the top six.

“We would be probably very good in the Champions League [in that case]. We need a wildcard!”

“Of course it is in our hands. In this moment I think we should only think about how we can do it.

“Would it be a disappointment if we don’t reach it? Yes because we think we should qualify for it. Is it possible that we don’t qualify? Yes because of the league, because of the opponents and all that stuff.

Liverpool's last Champions League adventure saw them dumped out at the Group Stages in 2014 ( Getty )

“It would be because of us and we have to take that situation like it is. It is our big target of course. We want to do everything to get it.

“There are a lot of games to play, lot of things to do. That is how it is. For nobody it is already decided. As long as we have the opportunity I think we should try everything. It is wonderful to play there and it would be important for the club of course.”