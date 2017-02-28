Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his job is on the line if his side don’t react to their worrying slump in form that has seen them drop out of the top four.

While they remain the only top-six side unbeaten against their rivals so far this season, their failure to get results off the league’s lesser sides has left them red-cheeked and frustratingly short of points.

This crippling mental block was showcased once again on Monday night as the Reds succumbed to a 3-1 defeat by a resurgent Leicester side.

A brace from Jamie Vardy and a stunning 25-yard half-volley from Danny Drinkwater sealed victory for the Foxes, condemning Liverpool to a fifth defeat in their last seven outings across all competitions.

Not only are the side’s title chances over, but the guarantee of a top four position now appears to be in question and Klopp has admitted that he and his men are now playing for their future.

Speaking after Monday’s match, Klopp said: “It's getting more serious now. We all play for our future, myself included. We get judged every day, especially on match days. Of course performances have influence on these things.

1/22 Kasper Schmeichel 7/10 Made a series of good low saves. Could have done little to stop Liverpool's solitary goal. Getty Images

2/22 Danny Simpson 7/10 Was unable to get forward as much as he would have liked but made an excellent first-half interception to prevent Coutinho from scoring. Getty Images

3/22 Wes Morgan 7/10 Put in a performance that harked back to the Morgan of old. Did the simple stuff well and denied Firmino with a fine last-ditch tackle. Getty Images

4/22 Robert Huth 6/10 Looked shaky when Mane isolated him in the penalty area early in the second-half. A threat going forward. Getty Images

5/22 Christian Fuchs 6/10 Assisted Vardy's second goal with a sumptuous in-swinging cross. Had a couple of respectable shots from distance. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Marc Albrighton 8/10 Very impressive. His pass for the opening goal was a thing of beauty. Impish display out wide. CameraSport via Getty Images

7/22 Danny Drinkwater 7/10 Grabbed his fair share of the headlines with a thunderous right-foot drive past Mignolet. Was occasionally guilty of dawdling on the ball, though. Getty Images

8/22 Wilfred Ndidi 9/10 A contender for man of the match. Made 11 successful tackles: more than even N'Golo Kante ever managed in his time at the club. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

9/22 Riyad Mahrez 7/10 Showed flashes of talent dribbling forward but, running at Milner and Lucas, he should have made more of an impact. Getty Images

10/22 Shinji Okazaki 7/10 Played instead of Ahmed Musa; a tactical decision Craig Shakespeare got spot on. A typically combative performance, constantly freeing up space for Vardy to run into. Getty Images

11/22 Jamie Vardy 9/10 The quintessential Jamie Vardy performance. Showed confidence in front of goal and terrorised Lucas with his direct running. Superb: man of the match. Getty Images

12/22 Simon Mignolet 6/10 Cannot be blamed for any of the goals. Made two good first-half saves. Ran decisively off his line to twice deny Vardy late on. Getty Images

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne 5/10 Should have done better for the third goal, which came down the right-hand side. Inexplicably performed a rabona while Liverpool were 3-1 down, which didn't go down all too well. Getty Images

14/22 Joel Matip 5/10 A poor performance, but had it all to do in a defence lacking confidence and featuring players deployed out of position. Getty Images

15/22 Lucas 3/10 Dreadful. Frequently exposed by Vardy. Struggled for the forward's pace and struggled in the air. Out of position and short of quality. Getty Images

16/22 James Milner 4/10 Frequently caught out of position and struggled against the running of Mahrez and Vardy. Improved when shifted into midfield late on. Getty Images

17/22 Emre Can 5/10 Liverpool badly missed Jordan Henderson. Can tried, but was often overran in midfield. Redeemed himself a little with a fine surge forward for Liverpool's consolation. Getty Images

18/22 Georginio Wijnaldum 5/10 A poor performance from a player who has looked in form in recent weeks. Guilty of giving the ball away for Leicester's first goal. Offered nothing going forward. Getty Images

19/22 Adam Lallana 5/10 Largely anonymous although did attempt to link up with Mane more in the second-half. That ultimately proved too little too late; hauled off by Klopp on the hour. Getty Images

20/22 Philippe Coutinho 6/10 So far from his best. Took his goal very well but failed to capitalise on his half-chances in the first-half. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

21/22 Sadio Mane 5/10 Chopped down by Jamie Vardy just 20 seconds into the match. Restricted to a role on the fringes thereafter and ultimately disappointing. Getty Images

22/22 Roberto Firmino 5/10 Barely involved. The stats tell their own story: 0 shots on goal, 0 through balls played and just three aerials won. Getty Images

“I feel maximum responsible because I am. I hope I use the word 'we' and not 'they' because I'm involved in this.”

The Reds next play on Sunday and face top four rivals Arsenal. The Gunners remain one point ahead of Klopp’s side, despite playing a game less, and have the opportunity to further damage Liverpool’s top-four hopes.

Liverpool’s record against their top-six rivals bodes well, though Klopp expressed his relief that the Anfield club now have six full days to prepare for the visit of Arsene Wenger’s side.

He told Sky Sports: “Thank God we don't play tomorrow. We have to analyse the performance and react on it to win again.

“I'm worried but we have a week to prepare and we must show a reaction. I don't think [the players] aren't as good as I thought, but I think they need my help more to show it every week.”