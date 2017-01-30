Luis Garcia, the former Liverpool attacking midfielder, believes that Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan lack character in the centre of defence, as his old club’s once-promising season threatens to unravel.

Jürgen Klopp’s side host Premier League leaders Chelsea on Tuesday night knowing that, after a miserable set of recent results, a fourth home defeat on the trot could extinguish their faint hopes of a trophy-winning season.

Swansea City, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all come away from Anfield victorious in the last nine days, with the latter two clubs eliminating Liverpool from the EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively.



Klopp’s defence has come under particular scrutiny and Garcia, speaking exclusively to 888sport, claimed that personalities like those of his former team-mates Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia are required in order to “wake up” Liverpool’s sluggish backline.

“I miss that leadership. Carragher and Hyypia were very important and players, like Lovren and Klavan are, but they don’t have the character that those two had,” he said. “They are new and to become an important player in a team like Liverpool takes time, but we are missing those type of players.

“Carragher was a shouter on the pitch and always telling you what to do and where to go on the field,” Garcia added. “Off it he was a talker and it was always about football. Liverpool need that type of player right now – someone to wake them up.



Liverpool 1 Wolves 2 player ratings







22 show all Liverpool 1 Wolves 2 player ratings









































1/22 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 Rushed out and was easily beaten for second goal but made good close range stop in second half.

2/22 Connor Randall - 5 out of 10 Subbed at half time for Coutinho, so didn't have the best afternoon.

3/22 Joe Gomez - 6 out of 10 Had a busier afternoon than he would have hoped for, Wolves’ strikers running at him all afternoon.

4/22 Ragnar Klavan - 5 out of 10 Unable to stop Wolves from breaching his defence twice in an afternoon to forget.

5/22 Alberto Moreno - 4 out of 10 Gave away free kick for first goal, lost Costa for second, in a word, terrible

6/22 Ovie Ejaria - 5 out of 10 Subbed for Can in second half, struggled to make much of an impact.

7/22 Lucas - 5 out of 10 The most experienced player in the side failed to exert any influence on this game. Stopped a third goal from Bodvarson more by luck than judgment.

8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 5 out of 10 Never really got into the game, disappointing.

9/22 Ben Woodburn - 5 out of 10 Didn’t offer that much and fortunate to escape a booking for a rubbish dive.

10/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Scored a late goal and was one of Liverpool’s better players but didn’t exactly terrify the Wolves defence.

11/22 Roberto Firmino - 7 out of 10 Made way for Sturridge in second half, but was up till that point Liverpool’s brightest player, although admittedly that is not saying much.

12/22 Harry Burgoyne - 6 out of 10 Had literally nothing to do until Liverpool’s first shot on target in the 60th minute, but made an excellent save late on to prevent an equaliser.

13/22 Conor Coady - 7 out of 10 Helped marshall an impressive performance at the back from Wolves.

14/22 Kortney Hause - 7 out of 10 Made some good blocks and helped stifle Liverpool.

15/22 Richard Stearman - 7 out of 10 Got his side off to perfect start with opening goal, steady thereafter in defence.

16/22 Matt Doherty - 7 out of 10 Was there time and time again to snuff out any Liverpool chances with a succession of great blocks, so was cruel that his poor clearing header allowed Liverpool to score. Still overall enjoyed an excellent game.

17/22 Lee Evans - 6 out of 10 Crunching late tackle on Moreno aside, had a quiet but effective game.

18/22 Dave Edwards - 6 out of 10 Played his part in a midfield that comfortably outperformed the opposition’s.

19/22 George Saville - 7 out of 10 Tracked back well in defence and prevented Liverpool from ever really creating much of note.

20/22 Helder Costa - 9 out of 10 Provided the assists for Wolves’ two goals and nearly scored a wonder solo goal. Was subbed in second half but still easily man of the match.

21/22 Andreas Weimann - 8 out of 10 Took his goal well, cleverly rounding Karius and worked hard all game.

22/22 Nouha Dicko - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly without much end product but helped put Liverpool under pressure before being subbed in second half.

“Sami Hyypia has coached different clubs and has so much experience. He has a knowledge of the club and its football. He can give so much. I’m not saying anything about the quality because I like Lovren very much but having someone like Hyypia helping would be very good for the team.”

Garcia also suggested that Liverpool’s recent poor form and the strength of those teams around them means that they have to start looking over their shoulder.



The former Spain international believes that, despite Liverpool being considered among the favourites for the title in the first half of the season, Klopp’s side must now put those ambitions to one side and concentrate on securing a Champions League place.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Chelsea, he said: “It is a difficult, difficult game especially how it has been these past few weeks but we cannot be worried about the title race, because that was only possible for a short period of time.

“The target at the beginning of the season was to finish inside the top four. For that we need to worry because teams around Liverpool are only getting better.”

Read the full 888sport interview with Luis Garcia, including his thoughts on why Sadio Mané has been such a big miss for Liverpool