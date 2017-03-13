Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Liverpool are on course for a top-four finish, on account of their advantageous run-in, but argues Jurgen Klopp’s men lack a plan B against those teams in the bottom half of the league.

The Reds have showcased some of their best football this season against their fellow title rivals but have suffered a number of humiliating defeats at the hands of the league’s lesser sides.

Liverpool’s recent 2-1 victory over Burnley moved the side five points clear of Arsenal in fifth, although the Gunners have two games in hand to close down Klopp’s men.

In spite of the current standings, Neville considers Liverpool to be the weakest of the six teams fighting for Champions League football but believes their run-in offers them a considerable advantage.

"There are going to be two big clubs and big managers to drop out of that top four," Neville said. "You'd have to say, at this moment in time, if every team had the same games towards the end of the season, I think Liverpool could be in trouble.

"They could potentially be the weakest in some ways, but the fact they've got a really good run does give them an advantage to get in there. But it's so tight and it changes week by week."

Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley at Anfield on Sunday, but still struggled for large parts against a side who haven't won on the road all season.

Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings









































1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Sprinted out of goal on several occasions to punch the ball to safety – decision making was on point. Getty

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Defended well, but looked more dangerous going forward. He was charging down the wings relentlessly. Getty

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 Held the shape well at the back and read the game well. Getty

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 5 out of 10 Was getting aggravated by Barnes and this was dragging him out of position. Getty

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 He patrolled up and down the pitch, passing the ball well and starting some great moves. Getty

6/22 Emre Can – 7 out of 10 Battled relentlessly and his goal capped the Liverpool win. It was a sublime strike. Getty

7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 His goal levelled scoring and gave Liverpool a lifeline. He ran the middle of the park today. Getty

8/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 His vision created a number of moves for Liverpool and caused problems for Burnley’s back four. Getty

9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s main prospect going forward in the first half, but failed to test Heaton. Getty

10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet display by a man of his ability and reputation – just did not get involved. Getty

11/22 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 His positioning was spot on, but he did not have enough time on the ball to make an impact. Getty

12/22 Burnley: Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of saves, but it was not enough to keep his side in it. Getty

13/22 Matthew Lowton – 6 out of 10 His assist for the first goal was simply sublime. Continued to pump balls up to the strikers. Getty

14/22 Ben Mee – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact on the game – did not see a lot of the ball. Getty

15/22 Ben Mee – 5 out of 10 Made a number of unnecessary fouls, to give Liverpool free kicks out of nowhere. Getty

16/22 Stephen Ward – 6 out of 10 Played it safe at the back and made a number of vital clearances and interceptions. Getty

17/22 George Boyd – 7 out of 10 Boyd was oozing with confidence today and it reflected In his performance. He was going for goal and running at players. Getty

18/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10 Aside from being at the heart of the controversy, he did not do a lot. He gave away too many fouls. Getty

19/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10 Looked encouraging when he picked up the ball and sprinted at the Liverpool players. Should have seen more of it. Getty

20/22 Scott Arfield – 5 out of 10 Was marked out of the game at times by the Liverpool midfield. Getty

21/22 Ashley Barnes – 7 out of 10 His goal opened the scoring and he continued to cause a nuisance of himself all afternoon. Getty

22/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well and worked well with Barnes, but he needed to show more confidence in front of goal. Getty

Klopp’s side remain unbeaten against their close title rivals but all five of their defeats this season have come against those sides in the bottom half of the table, and Neville says this is an issue they must address.

"I'm not sure it is psychological because it's happened so many times this year," he said. "I think there's a style and tactical issue in terms of how Liverpool play.

"We've seen some incredible performances from them in big games where teams have come at them and are open and expansive. But when Liverpool play a team who sit back and go into their shape, they don't seem to have a Plan B.

"This current Liverpool are held back by the fact they haven't got the strongest squad, but they have been helped this season by the fact they've got a good programme.

"They don't have a Plan B in terms of being able to control the game in a different style, and when teams don't allow them to use their energy to press they're far less effective. They have a great chance of getting into the top four, but they do have to overcome this style problem."