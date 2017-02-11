Philippe Coutinho raised many an eyebrow during the first half of Liverpool’s Premier League victory with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Brazilian playmaker is usually noted for his technical, dynamic attacking play, but it was a piece of ingenious defending that caught the eye on this occasion.

Coutinho was spotted kneeling behind Liverpool’s wall as the hosts defended a Christian Eriksen free-kick, out of the taker’s sight, in the 34th minute of play with his own side 2-0 up.

The 24-year-old crouched down and held one leg outstretched, covering as much ground as possible, in order to block any attempt by Eriksen to go underneath the Liverpool wall.

Commentators and social media users alike remarked that they had never seen such a tactic employed before, but Coutinho may have taken inspiration from an international team-mate.

The same trick was used by Marcelo, the Real Madrid full-back, during Brazil’s 3-0 friendly win over Argentina last November – a game in which Coutinho played.

1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 It was a very quiet day at the office for the keeper – no real tests.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems going forward and he looked strong defensively.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 He made a number of crucial tackles and interceptions. However, his tackles were clumsy at times.

4/22 Lucas – 5 out of 10 Should have scored the early header, but defensively he did his job.

5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10 Wasted a number of set pieces, but as always his work rate is faultless.

6/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 It was an energetic and determined display from the 28-year-old – impressive all round.

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 The skipper led by example, looked confident on the ball and worked relentlessly.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His assist for Mane’s opener was spectacular and he continued to pump balls up to the strikers throughout.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 His two goals made the difference today and he tested Lloris constantly throughout. Tremendous performance.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 Was a key outlet throughout and it is a surprise that he did not end up on the scoresheet.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 6 out of 10 Was an instrumental element to the Liverpool side particularly in the first half. Carried an immense presence on the ball.

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 5 out of 10 Was a victim of Mane’s attacking excellence. Made a handful of vital stops.

13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10 He needed to attack more and make better decisions in possession.

14/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 His positioning was certainly questionable at times and looked too static.

15/22 Eric Dier – 4 out of 10 Was at fault for Mane’s second goal - should have done better to deny the Liverpool forwards.

16/22 Ben Davies – 3 out of 10 Struggled to read the game and couldn’t keep up with Mane for the opening goal.

17/22 Mousa Dembele – 5 out of 10 Outclassed by the Liverpool midfielders and failed to create any service for the forwards.

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10 Battled relentlessly, but at times he was just over-powered in the middle of the park.

19/22 Christian Eriksen – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance, but it was not enough. As always, his set pieces were sublime.

20/22 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 He lacked an outlet and as the game progressed his frustration was evident.

21/22 Heung-Min Son – 4 out of 10 His positioning was all wrong – he was playing way too high up the pitch and this left a huge gap in the middle.

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 A lacklustre performance for a man of such high standards. He failed to make an impact and only had one touch inside of the Liverpool box.

Marcelo was spotted kneeling behind the wall as Lionel Messi lined up a free-kick in the first half of Argentina’s victory.

Nor was it Marcelo’s invention, though. The trick is seen semi-regularly in Brazilian football, with one of memorable attempt coming from Ponte Preta in a 2014 Copa do Brasil clash against Parana.

Although Lucio Flavio, Parana’s free-kick taker, was discouraged from shooting low by a Ponte Preta player who lay prone behind the defensive wall, he instead curled an effort into the top corner.