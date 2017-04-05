Liverpool have been banned from signing any players to their Academy from other Premier League clubs for two years and fined £100,000 after they were found guilty of illegally approaching and offering an 11-year-old an inducement in order to join the Anfield outfit.

The academy player in question was previously registered with Stoke City, but even though a compensation fee was agreed between Liverpool and Stoke in September 2016 for his transfer, the Premier League Board rejected the move due to the Merseyside club offering to pay the player’s private school fees.

An investigation was launched into the move, which discovered that Liverpool had contravened Premier League rules regarding the signing of young players before they applied for his transfer.

A Premier League statement read: “The League found evidence demonstrating regular communications between representatives of the club and members of the player’s family. This included hosting them at Anfield for a match with expenses paid and other efforts to encourage the player, via his family, to sign for Liverpool. League rules strictly prohibit the offer of any inducements to encourage a move."

The Premier League added that Liverpool had “cooperated with the Premier League’s inquiries in a timely and thorough manner and admitted the rule breaches asserted against them”, but have still been made to pay the £100,000 fine in full immediately.

However, the second year of the ban will be suspended for a period of three years, and will be activated if the club commit a similar breach.

1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves – only beaten by Pennington’s close range strike.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was pulled out of position at times and made a habit of playing very narrow.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 His work rate was relentless and he kept Lukaku out of the game.

4/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 Committed to every challenge and loose ball – courageous defending throughout.

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 It was a classic Milner display – passed well, held his shape and worked hard.

6/22 Emre Can – 4 out of 10 Ruthlessly crashed into challenges, tackled half-heartedly and lost possession continuously.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 Read the game very well – dropped deep and opened up space in the midfield.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times, but in possession he showed impressive vision and ability.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 7 out of 10 His opening goal was an example of his endless individual ability. Subbed off due to ankle injury.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Worked hard to win possession, but his final product was sloppy at times.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 8 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player today – he was energetic, determined and his goal capped off a sublime performance.

12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10 Was a victim of Liverpool’s sublime strike force but seemed out of position for all three of the home side's goals.

13/22 Matthew Pennington – 6 out of 10 Unexpectedly scored the equaliser, but then he was beaten by Coutinho for Liverpool’s second.

14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10 Tackled relentlessly and made countless clearances. However, some of his tackles looked dangerous.

15/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 He cleared shots off the line, leaped in front of shots and saved the Everton side on numerous occasions.

16/22 Mason Holgate – 5 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance going forward, but his countless deliveries into the box were over hit and out of control.

17/22 Tom Davies – 6 out of 10 Oozed with confidence and once again proved his prospects for the future. Still has plenty to learn, though.

18/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to Everton going forward, but he did drift out of position at times.

19/22 Leighton Baines – 5 out of 10 Played very deep, which resulted in a lack of width and menace for The Toffees on the front foot.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Should have been red carded just before the interval, but his performance improved sufficiently as the game progressed.

21/22 Romelu Lukaku – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of being the Premier League’s scorer and caused few problems for the Liverpool defence.

22/22 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 5 out of 10 Lacked service from the midfield, but the striker was invisible at times.

It prevents them from signing any academy player from other Premier League clubs, as well as sides in the Football League.