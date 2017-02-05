Jürgen Klopp has claimed full responsibility for Liverpool’s alarming form after they slipped to yet another surprise defeat, this time against relegation-threatened Hull City.

The German’s side have still won only once since the turn of the year, against League Two’s Plymouth Argyle in a FA Cup tie.

Defeats to Swansea City, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers last month came amid inactivity during the January transfer window, with no reinforcements found for Klopp’s thin squad.

The Liverpool manager will not, however, blame anyone but himself for the slump, which threatens to completely derail a season which once promised so much.

“First of all I think what is very important is to never blame anybody else for your own mistakes,” he said after the 2-0 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.

“I cannot change my answer after today, I cannot say: ‘Yes, it would have been fantastic if the club could have given me [new players].

“We had opportunities for doing something but we didn’t find the right players. It’s not because we were blind, it’s because the players were not available.

“We tried different things, it was not a money issue, there were different reasons. We have to show a reaction, but I will not change my answers about things like this after a game which I am really not happy about.”

After their victory against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, Liverpool seemed likeliest to mount a challenge to runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Horrendously at fault for Chelsea's opener but made amends by saving Costa's late penalty.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 Performed well at the back after passing a fitness test, he was unable to get forward to support the attack.

3/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Impressed in his individual battle with Costa, but gave away a penalty when ran at in the area.

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Guilty of some major lapses in concentration when given too much time on the ball.

5/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 The makeshift defender got up and down well, and showed great awareness in setting up Wijnaldum's equaliser.

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 out of 10 Troubled Chelsea with his late runs into the box, and netted his side's equaliser.

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 Led by example. Pivotal in the move from which his side equalised and denied Pedro with a brilliant late challenge.

8/22 Emre Can - 6 out of 10 An improved performance in midfield, but offered little in terms of creativity.

9/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 A quiet night for the midfielder who still managed to show off some lovely touches.

10/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Kept Chelsea's defenders busy but was wasteful with two glorious chances.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Played 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from injury, there were glimpses of the ingenuity Liverpool have been missing in his absence.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Few saves to make although the Belgian showed his opposite number the best way to organise a defence.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 Tracked his opponents superbly well in defence, and didn't give Coutinho many moments to shine.

14/22 David Luiz - 8 out of 10 Solid at the back, he showed initiative and ability in scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Found himself under little pressure, he was a dominant force with the ball in the air.

16/22 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 Pinned back by Milner's eagerness, he snatched at the chances that did fall his way in the attacking third.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 out of 10 Didn't give Liverpool's midfield a moment's peace, his engine ran all the way to the final whistle.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Kept his position in front of the defence, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10 Quiet in attack after recent heroics, he was needed to perform defensive duties as Chelsea dropped deep.

20/22 Willian - 7 out of 10 Responsible for a number of testing deliveries into the Liverpool penalty area that his teammates failed to make the most of.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Oozed class when on the ball - if only it had been more often. Eventually replaced by Pedro.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 On the fringes of the contest, his showed both sides to his game when he won and then missed a late penalty.

Klopp’s players now look bereft of confidence, but their manager is only interested in solutions and arresting their slide as soon as possible.

“I feel 100 per cent responsible for defeats, much more than I feel for wins. It has been like this my whole life. That doesn’t mean it’s for me not suffering or to be sorry for yourself, to have self-pity, I’m not like this,” he said.

“When I get up tomorrow I will only be solution-orientated. There are solutions, 100%. Now we have to change it, that’s a football thing. Even though at this moment it feels really bad it’s not the biggest problem in the world.

“Many teams have already made mistakes and changed things, for this you have to do the right things and I’m quite confident we can do the right things.”