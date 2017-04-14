Jurgen Klopp refuses to be drawn on whether Mamadou Sakho still has a future at Liverpool or not

Jurgen Klopp has refused to be drawn on whether or not Mamadou Sakho still has a future at Liverpool.

The Frenchman, who fell out of favour under Klopp following a number of disciplinary issues, has impressed on loan at Crystal Palace playing a key role in the the Eagles' improved form that has seen them ease away from the relegation zone.

Palace would like to make the move a permanent one in the summer but the 27-year-old's performances have understandably sparked suggestions he could work his way back into Klopp's plans at Anfield.

Stoke 1 Liverpool 2 player ratings







24 show all Stoke 1 Liverpool 2 player ratings













































1/24 Lee Grant – 6 out of 10 Caught off his line by Firmino, but in truth, was little else he could do about such an inch-perfect strike.

2/24 Glen Johnson – 5 out of 10 Initially comfortable against his former club but, like many of his teammates, faded as the game went on.

3/24 Bruno Martins Indi – 5 out of 10 Too easily let Firmino slip for Liverpool’s second after a long ball over the top.

4/24 Ryan Shawcross – 6 out of 10 Has the measure of Origi, but struggled once up against the quality of Firmino.

5/24 Erik Pieters – 6 out of 10 Another who was not troubled by anything Liverpool tried in the first half, but Clyne proved to be a much tougher opponent than Alexander-Arnold.

6/24 Xherdan Shaqiri – 8 out of 10 Enjoyed himself against Clyne, especially for the goal, producing an inch-perfect cross for Walters.

7/24 Geoff Cameron – 6 out of 10 Had no trouble with Liverpool’s midfield in the first half but was overran as the visitors gained momentum in the second.

8/24 Joe Allen – 6 out of 10 Injured early on in a challenge and forced off, will be disappointed to not have lasted against his former club. Replaced by Charlie Adam.

9/24 Marko Arnautovic – 7 out of 10 Had his way with Liverpool’s makeshift backline before the break but saw his influence diminish in the second half.

10/24 Saido Berahino – 5 out of 10 Really should have levelled the score when presented with a simple tap in a few yards out.

11/24 Jonathan Walters – 7 out of 10 A handful for Liverpool’s defence and took his goal well, but was fading by the time he was replaced.

12/24 Simon Mignolet – 9 out of 10 Saved his team on several occasions, particularly with two brilliant point-blank saves.

13/24 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4 out of 10 Like his fellow teenager Woodburn, struggled with the physicality of the game. Perhaps should not have been thrown in at the deep end, was subbed at half time.

14/24 Ragnar Klavan – 4 out of 10 Continued his worrying vein of form with another disappointing performance. Never looked comfortable up against a runner like Arnautovic.

15/24 Joel Matip – 4 out of 10 Should have blocked the cross for Walters’ goal but appeared to duck out of its way.

16/24 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 Will be unfairly singled out for the goal, was left with three men to mark.

17/24 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 Could have done better to track Shaqiri and prevent the cross for Walters’ goal. Massive improvement in the second half on his preferred right flank, especially offensively.

18/24 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 Another underwhelming display, though it featured moments when Can showed he can be the all-action, bustling midfield presence Liverpool need. Those moments were too rare.

19/24 Georginio Wijnaldum – 4 out of 10 One of his poorest displays in a Liverpool shirt, one with many mistimed tackles. Heading a Stoke corner back into his own box at the start of the second half was suicidal.

20/24 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Probably Liverpool’s best outfield player before Coutinho and Firmino’s introductions, but that was not saying much. Adapted well to a midfield role after spending the season at left-back.

21/24 Ben Woodburn – 4 out of 10 Will feel he deserved a penalty just prior to Stoke’s goal, but ultimately, the incident was an example of how easily he was bullied.

22/24 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 Struggled alone up top in the first half but also lacked any kind of service. Replaced by Daniel Sturridge.

23/24 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 Even when under the weather, the best player on the pitch. The game changed following his introduction.

24/24 Roberto Firmino – 8 out of 10 Superbly taken goal. He may be tired, but Klopp cannot afford to rest him over the coming weeks.

But the German is remaining tight-lipped over what will happen with Sakho come the end of the season.

“There is nothing to say at this moment because you can imagine like all the plans we have for next season, we speak about it behind closed doors," he said.

“At the moment when we have to say something we will say something.

“I see a lot of Premier League games so I see Crystal Palace too and I see how he's playing there and all this stuff.

“When we have to say something about this we will say it.