Liverpool thumped Bayern Munich 3-0 in the semi-final of the Audi Cup pre-season tournament and now face Atletico Madrid in this evening’s final.

The Premier League side have confirmed that forward Daniel Sturridge will miss the clash against Atleti after injuring himself in Tuesday night’s win over the German champions.

Sturridge came on in the second half and scored in the 84th minute but appeared to damage a leg muscle as he did so and was subsequently withdrawn.

Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in pre-season and face Diego Simeone’s men on the back of Spaniard's 2-1 win against Napoli in their semi-final.

When is it?

The Audi Cup final kicks off at 7.45pm BST, Wednesday 2 August.

Where can I watch it?

ITV4 are showing live coverage from 7.15pm.

It’s a big game for…

Alberto Moreno had a superb game against Bayern Munich and is committed to turning around his fortunes at Anfield. Moreno dropped below James Milner in the order for left-back but when Klopp was asked if he has a future at Anfield, he said: “if he plays like he did today, yes.” No pressure then.

Moreno in training for Liverpool (Getty)



Remember when...

Liverpool’s 2010 Europa League hopes came to an end at Anfield in extra time when former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan scored late to see Atletico into the final on away goals.

Atletico Madrid took a 1-0 advantage from the first leg with them to Anfield but Alberto Aquilani’s goal took the tie to extra time. Yossi Benayoun scored in extra time and Liverpool were heading to the Final but Forlan scored late to set up a meeting with Fulham in the final for the Spanish side.

Player to watch...

Fernando Torres said on Twitter he “Can’t wait to face the Reds!!!!!” as he prepares to face the club he left in 2011 for Chelsea in a £50m move.

Fernando Torres left Liverpool in 2011 (Getty)



Odds...

Liverpool to win: 8/5

Draw: 12/5

Atletico Madrid to win: 8/5

