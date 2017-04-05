And the doubts creep back. This was the latest attempt by Liverpool to prove they could win games they were expected to albeit without Sadio Mané, their leading goalscorer who began the day by posting a picture of himself in the unpromising position: on the couch, wearing a knee brace.

Jürgen Klopp confirmed before kick-off that at the moment it looks as though Mané will be incapable of playing “one more game this season,” and so, it was imperative that Liverpool won this one – giving them the confidence that they might just about be ok without him. Joshua King’s equaliser, which arrived four minutes from the end arrived like a stab through in the side, reminding of tender parts.

It is understandable why Mané’s absence had caused so much concern. The Senegalese did not play when Liverpool lost at Burnley in August. He was taken off when Liverpool were 3-1 up at Bournemouth in December – which transpired to be their second defeat of the season. In the month he was away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool lost four in seven games, were knocked out of both domestic cup and saw their hopes of securing a title diminish.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Bournemouth player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Didn’t have much to do and couldn’t do much about either goal all in all. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 As ever, better going forward than back and came close to scoring a stunner in the second half, rattling the crossbar. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 Couldn’t prevent a late equaliser on another disappointing day for Liverpool’s defence. Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 No major mistakes, but still ended up allowing two goals in as Liverpool failed to close out the game. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 A reliable presence for Liverpool, but had a fairly quiet game. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/22 Lucas – 7 out of 10 Got stuck in, picked up a yellow card and a black eye for his troubles and was perhaps unlucky not to be on the winning side. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 A mixed game. Guilty of a shocking backpass to nobody that played in Afobe for opening goal but made amends in the second half to set up Origi with fantastic work down the right hand side and a great cross. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a fairly undisturbed game in midfield, with Bournemouth not putting Liverpool under much pressure, but wasn’t any better than average. Getty Images

9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10 Seemed a curious decision to remove him with so long left in the game and it backfired on Klopp, had probably been his side’s best player before he was subbed, scoring their equaliser with a cool finish. Getty Images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Not at his sparkling best, set up Coutinho well for Liverpool’s equaliser, but didn’t have enough of an influence on proceedings. Getty Images

11/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10 Leapt brilliantly at the far post to head in Liverpool’s second goal and had a lively game up front, unlucky not to win. Getty Images

12/22 Artur Boruc - 7 out of 10 Couldn't have done much about either goal, but produced a cracking save to deny Clyne. Getty Images

13/22 Adam Smith – 7 out of 10 A committed performance at the back, although wasn’t overly tested by Liverpool. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Simon Francis – 6 out of 10 Not given the hardest ride by a curiously quiet Liverpool attack. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 Undone by Liverpool’s Brazilian duo for equalising goal but otherwise didn’t have too much to do. Getty Images

16/22 Charlie Daniels – 6 out of 10 Will have been grateful that Liverpool were not at their attacking best. Getty Images

17/22 Jordan Ibe – 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go, the former Liverpool man didn’t enjoy the best return to Anfield. Made a couple of forays down his wing, but otherwise was fairly quiet. 6 Getty Images

18/22 Harry Arter – 6 out of 10 Solid enough in midfield, but Bournemouth never really had much of a grip on the game after their good start. Getty Images

19/22 Jack Wilshere – 5 out of 10 Perhaps the standards expected from him are higher, but was fairly anonymous. Getty Images

20/22 Marc Pugh - 6 out of 10 Subbed late on for Max Gradel and overall didn’t have the biggest influence on the game out wide. Getty Images

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 Popped up to grab a late equaliser for Bournemouth and ruin Liverpool’s evening. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Benik Afobe – 7 out of 10 Gifted his goal as he gratefully pounced on Wijnaldum’s mistake to give Bournemouth an early lead and was generally a menace to the Liverpool defence. Getty Images

Liverpool missed him here as well. His replacement Divock Origi might have scored but he simply does not pose the same threat. When the visitors took an early lead, indeed, the signs were not good. Bournemouth, of course, had been beneficiaries of sub-standard Liverpool goalkeeping earlier in the season, which allowed them to make an improbable full-recovery. This time, their opening goal was a gift. There had been several misplaced Liverpool passes before Benik Afobe became the first Bournemouth player to score at Anfield since 1927 but none were quite as under-cooked as Georginio Wijnaldum’s, who’s was directed at Simon Mignolet but fell woefully short. Afobe was sniffing around and in front of the Kop, he flicked past the Liverpool goalkeeper.

The game was six minutes old. Wijnaldum has been a good signing so far for Liverpool but this was a real character test – how would he react? How would Liverpool react? In Afobe and King, Eddie Howe was bold enough to start with two players in attack, so surely Liverpool would have the space in midfield to create openings.

Afobe gave the Cherries the lead at Anfield ( Getty )

Philippe Coutinho’s touch, though, was off. Emre Can was taking too many touches. Klopp was unhappy with the movement of Origi. Bournemouth were working very hard to narrow the angles and Harry Arter, a pest of the worst kind. King’s pace and hunger to hunt down Liverpool’s defenders was causing Ragnar Klavan problems particularly and he nearly extended Bournemouth’s advantage. This came after Marc Pugh skidded a volley across Mignolet’s six-yard box, beating Mignolet but not the post.

Because Bournemouth have been a Premier League team for two seasons it is easy to forget their defence began their careers at the club in League Two. When opponents like Roberto Firmino and Coutinho find their groove, it is too much for them and it proved to be the case here, with the pair combining to allow Coutinho to score his 29th Premier League goal, meaning he joins Juninho as the most successful Brazilian scorer in English football history.

Coutinho's goal pulled Liverpool back level ( Getty )

Liverpool’s equaliser came a few minutes before the break, just as it did against Burnley on this ground three weeks ago. Liverpool set a blistering pace in the second half and would have been ahead quickly had it not been for the finger-tips of Artur Boruc who nudged Nathaniel Clyne’s Josimar style shot from the corner of the eighteen-yard box onto the crossbar.

Liverpool kept coming at Bournemouth. It was clear that Clyne had been instructed by Klopp to play further forward and this gave Liverpool greater width. The genesis of Liverpool’s lead, though, came from the other side of the pitch, with Wijnaldum redeeming himself following his earlier mistake by turning beautifully past Jack Wilshere and supplying a cross for Origi to head in.

Klopp had said that he would think with more tactical conservatism in order to see Liverpool into the Champions League and this was evident when he withdrew Coutinho and introduced Joel Matip – the centre-back who had not started the game because of a niggling back injury. With that, Liverpool’s defence became a three. Klopp had surrendered an advantage better than this to Bournemouth already this season. Liverpool would not lose this time. But drop points, they did.

Divock Origi thought he had given Liverpool a vital win ( Getty )

Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Lucas, Wijnaldum; Firmino, Origi, Coutinho (Matip 65). Subs not used: Karius, Sturridge, Grujic, Moreno, Woodburn, Alexander-Arnold.

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Boruc, Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels; Ibe (Fraser 61), Arter Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe. Subs not used: Allsop, Gradel, Smith, L Cook, Fraser, Mousset, Cargill.