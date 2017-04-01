Ronald Koeman landed himself in the centre of a sexism storm after claiming football is “a man’s game” in a post-match rant against Liverpool following Everton’s 3-1 Merseyside defeat.

The Everton manager, who has also been involved in a back-and-forth row with Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill this week, was evidently angry with how Sadio Mane’s injury was treated, along with the behaviour of the Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Koeman was also on the defensive after a nasty tackle from Everton midfielder Ross Barkley saw the England international booked for planting his boot studs-first on Dejan Lovren’s ankle, a challenge that infuriated Klopp and the rest of his backroom staff.

"It's part of football,” Koeman said of the challenge from Barkley. “I saw also some tackles from Lucas and that's all about football, but we don't make a show like the bench of Liverpool about faults, what happened on the pitch. We're different, we're more into the game and not about what happened with referees, linesmen and tackles. It's football, it was a hard but fair game and that's football.

"I don't like coaches from the bench the whole time shouting to referees, to linesmen and to make a big show about tackles... because it was one tackle and they were crazy, and even [when] they did not need a physio on the pitch. It's not what I like, it's a man’s sport and your behaviour has to be like that.”

Koeman’s claim immediately raised eyebrows, given the rise of women’s football across the globe, and a number of social media users criticised the Dutchman for his comments as well as his admission that he was “proud” of the performance despite the 3-1 defeat.

It comes after a difficult week for Koeman, having seen Everton defender Seamus Coleman ruled out for at least six months after breaking his leg while on international duty, as well as engaging in the public spat with his Irish manager, Martin O’Neill.

1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves – only beaten by Pennington’s close range strike.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was pulled out of position at times and made a habit of playing very narrow.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 His work rate was relentless and he kept Lukaku out of the game.

4/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 Committed to every challenge and loose ball – courageous defending throughout.

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 It was a classic Milner display – passed well, held his shape and worked hard.

6/22 Emre Can – 4 out of 10 Ruthlessly crashed into challenges, tackled half-heartedly and lost possession continuously.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 Read the game very well – dropped deep and opened up space in the midfield.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times, but in possession he showed impressive vision and ability.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 7 out of 10 His opening goal was an example of his endless individual ability. Subbed off due to ankle injury.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Worked hard to win possession, but his final product was sloppy at times.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 8 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player today – he was energetic, determined and his goal capped off a sublime performance.

12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10 Was a victim of Liverpool’s sublime strike force but seemed out of position for all three of the home side's goals.

13/22 Matthew Pennington – 6 out of 10 Unexpectedly scored the equaliser, but then he was beaten by Coutinho for Liverpool’s second.

14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10 Tackled relentlessly and made countless clearances. However, some of his tackles looked dangerous.

15/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 He cleared shots off the line, leaped in front of shots and saved the Everton side on numerous occasions.

16/22 Mason Holgate – 5 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance going forward, but his countless deliveries into the box were over hit and out of control.

17/22 Tom Davies – 6 out of 10 Oozed with confidence and once again proved his prospects for the future. Still has plenty to learn, though.

18/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to Everton going forward, but he did drift out of position at times.

19/22 Leighton Baines – 5 out of 10 Played very deep, which resulted in a lack of width and menace for The Toffees on the front foot.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Should have been red carded just before the interval, but his performance improved sufficiently as the game progressed.

21/22 Romelu Lukaku – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of being the Premier League’s scorer and caused few problems for the Liverpool defence.

22/22 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 5 out of 10 Lacked service from the midfield, but the striker was invisible at times.

O’Neill was critical of Koeman’s use of midfielder James McCarthy at the start of the season following the 2016 European Championship. It triggered a response from Koeman on Twitter, in which he denied O’Neill’s accusation of mis-treatment and mocked the use of the term “master tactician” that O’’Neill used this week.

“James McCarthy began his pre-season three and a half weeks after Ireland were knocked out of the Euros. From the master tactician,” Koeman wrote.