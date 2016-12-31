The money from Abu Dhabi has managed to fix most things that were broken at Manchester City but not their record at Anfield, which has remained dreadful. Since Boxing Day 1981, they had managed a single win in the red half of Merseyside and that was 13 years ago.

Few of Manchester City’s Anfield defeats could have hurt as badly as this one. In what felt like one of the games of the season, Liverpool largely lived up to their pre-match billing while Manchester City emphatically did not. Once Gigi Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead in the eighth minute, it was a lead they seldom looked like squandering.

Like the new year fireworks that exploded over the stadium during the interval, it may be premature to make judgements but in the race to catch Antonio Conte’s remorseless machine, Liverpool look the better placed. They are six points rather than 10 adrift of Chelsea and they will not have the encumbrance of European football in the second half of the season.

That Boxing Day defeat in 1981 left Liverpool 12th, nine points adrift of the leaders, Swansea, in the days when a win gave you two. Bob Paisley rallied his men to win the title and Jürgen Klopp finds himself in a better position. Pep Guardiola, in contrast, is nowhere near where he expected to be when 2017 opens.

Klopp versus Guardiola pitched them where they found themselves in the Bundesliga. Guardiola at the club with the money, Klopp in charge of a club that prides itself on its passion with Borussia Dortmund’s ‘Yellow Wall’ replaced by the red wall of Anfield’s Kop. Like the clashes between Bayern Munich and Dortmund, this seemed like a game between two teams at their peak. We were half right. Liverpool before the interval were exhilarating while Manchester City delivered their limpest 45 minutes of the season.

Before this game, Guardiola had remarked that Klopp was probably the best manager in the world when it came to attacking play and Liverpool took just eight minutes to prove it. There were three Manchester City defenders around Wijnaldum when he moved to meet a deep and fabulously-delivered cross from Adam Lallana but none got near the Dutchman whose header thundered into the corner of Claudio Bravo’s net.

When it came to picking up survivors from the wreckage of Newcastle United in May, Liverpool did better with Wijnaldum than Tottenham did with their £30m transfer of Moussa Sissoko.

1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 7 out of 10 The Belgian very little to do but looked confident in his handling and kept a third clean sheet in four games. Getty

2/22 Nathanial Clyne – 7 out of 10 Liverpool’s right-back had a few bright moments in attack in the first half and was effective in defence in the second. Getty

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 A commanding presence at the back alongside Klavan, particularly late on as City piled on the pressure. Getty

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 7 out of 10 Another no-nonsense display from the commanding centre-back, who was booked for an early foul on Aguero but kept his composure thereafter. Getty

5/22 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Quietly effective and played one superb first-half pass for Firmino that the Brazilian failed to collect. Getty

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8 out of 10 Terrific header to give Liverpool an early lead and passed the ball well. Getty

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 Solid performance in the first half before making way for Divock Origi after half-time. Getty

8/22 Emre Can – 8 out of 10 Brought in to add steel to the midfield and did that job very well. The Germany international is developing into one of Liverpool’s most important players. Getty

9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10 All energy, pace and power again. This was the Senegalese’s last game for Liverpool before he heads to the African Cup of Nations and he demonstrated what an absence he will be. Getty

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 A typically dynamic display from the Brazilian even if, on occasion, his end product was poor. Getty

11/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the England man who delivered the cross for Wijnaldum to open the scoring. Getty

12/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10 Like his opposite number, the City goalkeeper had almost nothing to do. Could do little as he was beaten by Wijnaldum’s header for the only goal. Getty

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10 As dependable as ever in defence but his age is showing in attack and was simply unable to keep up with Liverpool’s pressing game. Getty

14/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 Did little wrong in defence and is showing signs of returning to his best form. Getty

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 A physical player but looked out of his depth at times against Liverpool’s waspish attackers. Getty

16/22 Aleksandar Kolarov Beaten in the air by Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s goal, and probably shouldn’t have been. Getty

17/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 Played one terrific pass to pick out Sterling for a half-chance, but did little else. Getty

18/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 Drifted out of the game after a bright start. Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10 Liverpool fans were enjoying themselves in the first half as Sterling hardly put a foot right. Put in plenty of effort but was well shackled by Milner and Henderson. Getty

20/22 Kevin de Bruyne – 6 out 10 Ineffective for much of the game, the Belgian typified City’s listless performance with a display devoid of energy and invention. Getty

21/22 David Silva – 6 out 10 Anonymous in the first half, the Spaniard made more of an impact in the second but this was a night to forget for the Spaniard. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10 Was he playing? Had just four touches in the first half and had to wait until the 52nd minute for his first shot on target. A hugely frustrating match for the City forward. Getty

Manchester City have regularly conceded early goals under Guardiola and this was the sixth time they had done so in the opening quarter of an hour. This time, however, they seemed to have little idea how to claw their way back into the game.

Raheem Sterling would have known what to expect on his return to Anfield. The booing was relentless and there were plenty of repetitions of football’s most inaccurate chant: “There’s only one greedy b*stard.”

The anger from the stands did not inspire Sterling. There were a couple of insipid crosses and one moment when he tangled with Roberto Firmino by his own corner flag, got into terrible trouble and had to be rescued by Pablo Zabaleta.

There was a lack of drive about much of Manchester City’s play. In any midfield square-up between Yaya Toure and Wijnaldum, you would back the great Ivorian but this time Wijnaldum flicked the ball over Toure with the kind of arrogance that was matched when Simon Mignolet, well out of his area, juggled the ball in front of Sergio Aguero. Returning for his first game since his dismissal in the 3-1 defeat by Chelsea at the start of the month, Aguero touched the ball four times in the first half. Not even Gerd Müller in his pomp would have had an impact with service like that.

He produced City’s first shot on target in the 54th minute, a low drive, lacking power, which rolled into Mignolet’s arms. Manchester City were better after that. They could scarcely have been worse.

Liverpool: (4-3-3) Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Wijnaldum, Henderson (Origi 64), Can; Mane (Lucas 89), Firmino, Lallana. Substitutes not used: Karius (g), Sturridge, Moreno, Ejaria, Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City: (4-2-3-1) Bravo, Zabaleta (Navas 86), Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Toure (Iheanacho 89), Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva; Aguero. Substitutes not used: Caballero (g), Sagna, Fernando, Clichy, Garcia.

Referee: Craig Pawson