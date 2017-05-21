“Champions League, you’re having a laugh,” came the chant from the away end, Middlesbrough’s supporters teasing Liverpool whose nerves until that point had been paralysing. Suddenly, Roberto Firmino flicked a pass to Georgino Wijnaldum, suddenly the Kop was in front of him. Suddenly, with a swipe of Wijnaldum’s right boot the mood changed completely. Suddenly Liverpool were heading towards the Champions League after all.

It was seconds before half time and so, Jürgen Klopp appreciated the significance. His reaction was one you’d expect: racing out of his technical area, he seemed to consider joining the celebrations before checking, grabbing at his own hair. A pinch me sort of moment. The relief was enormous.

By the 56th minute, the perception of Liverpool’s entire season was settled favourably because two further goals had arrived. Klopp and his squad fly to Sydney tomorrow morning for game that marks the beginning of celebrations in the club’s 125th year. It is imaginable that the flight will now be a rather more relaxed one than it would have been had it not gone their way here.

Middlesbrough had an early penalty shout ignored ( Getty )

The first half had followed a very familiar pattern indeed, and rather like the final 20 minutes of other games where the well of ideas in Liverpool’s team had run dry. The cameras were panning across Anfield’s terraces as early as the 30th minute. With news arriving of leads for Manchester City and Arsenal, there were images of nails being bitten; hands on heads – attentions on mobile phones, even though it didn’t really matter what happened elsewhere as long as Liverpool got the required result.

Liverpool’s players seemed very edgy, taking too many shots from distance when they needed to be patient; crossing when Middlesbrough’s defenders outnumbered Liverpool’s attackers in the box. There were phases of play where passes were not really passes at all and rather, stumbles where foot happened to meet ball. When Dejan Lovren had the chance to clear in the right direction he panicked and volleyed it high into the Anfield Road stand’s upper-tier. When Joel Matip attempted to meet James Milner with a raking cross-field pass, the ball landed at least ten feet behind Liverpool’s left back.

Wijnaldum eased the tension with an emphatic finish ( Getty )

The sight of Milner consistently finding good positions before checking back on himself because he is not naturally left-footed was a reminder of Liverpool’s structural flaw and it explains some of the reasons why they have struggled to beat dour opponents at home. Without Sadio Mane, Liverpool simply do not have the speed or the width to penetrate six-man defences like Middlesbrough’s and it means there is more creative responsibilities on the full-backs, who despite being sound enough defensively have not proven themselves this season as forces to be relied upon in an attacking sense.

It was assumed that Middlesbrough were a perfect team for Liverpool to face because of their relegation but for Liverpool it might have been easier if Middlesbrough had something to play for - like a win - because it would have meant more risks being taken. Their problem this season has been scoring goals rather than keeping them out. They were taking their time at goal-kicks and throw-ins from the earliest minutes here and should have been awarded a penalty when Lovren bundled Patrick Bamford over in the 20th minute. Had referee Martin Atkinson taken the decision it would surely have meant also, a red card and Liverpool would have had to play the next 70 minutes with ten men.

Coutinho's free-kick doubled Liverpool's lead ( Getty )

When Liverpool’s lead came, it was as though liberation had been achieved. Wijnaldum’s goal was a cracker, involving the type of quick, incisiveness that had previously been absent from Liverpool’s performance. It ended with the Dutch midfielder thumping a shot past Brad Guzan in front of the Kop. The noise that followed seemed to rise from the bowels of the famous stand.

It released Liverpool from their fear. By the 55th minute, their place in the Champions League was secure thanks to a free-kick from Philippe Coutinho’s that dipped and curled away from Guzan and then Adam Lallana’s persistence after Liverpool showed how devastating they can be when they are allowed to counter attack. Middlesbrough had a corner. Ten seconds later, Guzan was beaten again. And Liverpool were where they wanted to be.

Liverpool (4-1-2-1-2): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner (Moreno 85); Can; Wijnaldum, Coutinho; Lallana; Sturridge (Origi 82), Firmino (Lucas 78).

Subs not used: Karius, Grujic, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold.

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Guzan; Da Silva (Ayala 73), Chambers, Gibson, Friend; Leadbitter, Forshaw; Bamford, Clayton, Downing; Gestede (Negredo 73).

Subs not used: Konstantopolous, Bernardo, Fischer, De Roon, Stuani.